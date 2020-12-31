Miller wants end to corrupt politics in 2021

Ezzard Miller MP delivers his 2021 New Year Message

(CNS): As the election campaign gets underway in what is going to be another challenging year, the independent MP for North Side, Ezzard Miller, is calling for an end to the corruption that dominates Cayman’s political landscape. Miller has created a new party that aims to eradicate entrenched undemocratic and corrupt practices, which he says have allowed the influence of a few powerful people to undermine the lives of Caymanians.

In his New Year message, Miller said that over the current festive season the handouts of turkeys, microwaves, gift certificates and even cash to influence or buy votes has been evident, and he expected “this already festering sore will degrade further into an open, oozing wound leading up to the May 2021 elections”.

He said it is the because of political corruption that ordinary Caymanians are being left behind in the political and economic dynamics of the Cayman Islands.

“Much of this is based on the so-called ‘trickle-down economics’. As an economic proposition unduly favouring businesses and the wealthy in society — supposedly as a means to stimulating business investment in the short term and benefiting society at large in the long term — this economic scheme has never managed to achieve its stated goals,” he said.

“It is not hard to understand why this stratagem has failed. The top-down decision-making style that trickle-down economics promotes inevitably leads to poor government decisions, in both policy direction and programmes,” Miller explained.

He called for an end to the situation where just a few politicians, influenced by the wealthy, decide what is best for all Caymanians and the islands as a whole. “This reflects a model bereft of empowerment, participation and consultation,” Miller stated.

The Cayman Islands People’s Party, which he founded, is launching a membership drive in the new year and will establish electoral district committees who will select candidates for the General election. Miller said his team aims to make 2021 a historic year and change the face of local politics.

“The Cayman Islands People’s Party offers Caymanians an opportunity to play a direct role in directing and guiding our own future and that of generations to come,” Miller said. “This is essential, as meaningful political and economic growth and change can be achieved only when people are empowered to participate fully in our democracy.”

Describing the new party as a major departure from the current modus operandi, he said that under the current political parties the majority of Caymanians are excluded from the decision-making process. He said he wants to see political power returned to the people and away from the self-seeking politicians.

“This includes the narrow special interest groups that constantly lobby for the benefit of their own agendas,” he said as he extended an invitation to Caymanians to join the ranks in the New Year and drive corruption out of politics.

“We invite each of you to join us in steering these Cayman Islands to new horizons and making this a happy, prosperous and healthy 2021,” he added.

