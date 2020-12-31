Miller wants end to corrupt politics in 2021
(CNS): As the election campaign gets underway in what is going to be another challenging year, the independent MP for North Side, Ezzard Miller, is calling for an end to the corruption that dominates Cayman’s political landscape. Miller has created a new party that aims to eradicate entrenched undemocratic and corrupt practices, which he says have allowed the influence of a few powerful people to undermine the lives of Caymanians.
In his New Year message, Miller said that over the current festive season the handouts of turkeys, microwaves, gift certificates and even cash to influence or buy votes has been evident, and he expected “this already festering sore will degrade further into an open, oozing wound leading up to the May 2021 elections”.
He said it is the because of political corruption that ordinary Caymanians are being left behind in the political and economic dynamics of the Cayman Islands.
“Much of this is based on the so-called ‘trickle-down economics’. As an economic proposition unduly favouring businesses and the wealthy in society — supposedly as a means to stimulating business investment in the short term and benefiting society at large in the long term — this economic scheme has never managed to achieve its stated goals,” he said.
“It is not hard to understand why this stratagem has failed. The top-down decision-making style that trickle-down economics promotes inevitably leads to poor government decisions, in both policy direction and programmes,” Miller explained.
He called for an end to the situation where just a few politicians, influenced by the wealthy, decide what is best for all Caymanians and the islands as a whole. “This reflects a model bereft of empowerment, participation and consultation,” Miller stated.
The Cayman Islands People’s Party, which he founded, is launching a membership drive in the new year and will establish electoral district committees who will select candidates for the General election. Miller said his team aims to make 2021 a historic year and change the face of local politics.
“The Cayman Islands People’s Party offers Caymanians an opportunity to play a direct role in directing and guiding our own future and that of generations to come,” Miller said. “This is essential, as meaningful political and economic growth and change can be achieved only when people are empowered to participate fully in our democracy.”
Describing the new party as a major departure from the current modus operandi, he said that under the current political parties the majority of Caymanians are excluded from the decision-making process. He said he wants to see political power returned to the people and away from the self-seeking politicians.
“This includes the narrow special interest groups that constantly lobby for the benefit of their own agendas,” he said as he extended an invitation to Caymanians to join the ranks in the New Year and drive corruption out of politics.
“We invite each of you to join us in steering these Cayman Islands to new horizons and making this a happy, prosperous and healthy 2021,” he added.
At no point did Ezzard sponsor a Bill to amend the elections law, change the party system, adjust criteria for eligibility, or create a mechanism to disqualify members facing criminal charges while in office. He did however standby while the members gave themselves a new found ability to set their own compensation. Strange.
This is like peeing against the wind my grandad used to say
Ezzard, where are the young people in your party? Not a single person under the age of 65. How are you going to do anything to change the landscape without listening to and actively engaging young people. Also, the issues you identify are not new. You’ve had many terms in which to do something about it and you haven’t.
I am in my 70’s, I never gave or taken a bribe, I worked very hard for what I got. And I vote for whom I think is best, and all policiations know it’s no good to offer me , cash, microwave , stove or anything for my vote.
Well done Ezzard for at least acknowledging the existence of Jamaican style political corruption.
It’s Not just at election time, it is a way of life for you know who , which needs to be monitored at every point in any transaction , contract and agreement stage of any contract involving “Mr what’s in this for me.”
Good luck and success from one who is seriously fed up with the Teflon Don’s unpunished antics.
Can we really trust the public to tell us what to do? If the Government had listened to the masses we would have opened up in June and half of us would be dead now.
The masses believed the Port referendum law was illegal which was wrong
And let’s not forget the public out cry before the Ritz and Kimpton were built. Oh yes and the huge tear down about the west Bay Road closure.
I agree, stop the hams etc give aways but I cannot agree the public knows best.
‘The handouts of turkeys, microwaves, gift certificates and even cash to influence or buy votes has been evident’.
Has it really? And what have YOU done about this ‘treating’? Reported it to RCIPS? Challenged the individual? Compiled a dossier for the Ombudsman to peruse? Canvassed your peers to force a no confidence vote to oust said perpetrator?
Thought not. Actions speak louder than words. Corruption exists because it suits Cayman and a particular cabal. And forever it will be thus.
ROTFLMAO!!!!!!!!!!! That’s like the myth of King Canute trying to turn the turn back.
Good luck with this…
Ezzard, you are fighting a loosing battle. Caymanians only like to complain about corruption. But to actually stop it….not really.
They prefer to complain. So, no matter what solution you bring….it’s the wrong town you’re trying to sell it in.
Of course deep down we don’t want to stop it. We know that it is tolerated here and even modelled to the point of being encouraged in some parts of society. So long as we can imagine ourselves one day benefitting from something, we have a hard time getting rid of it. There isn’t a person alive who hasn’t thought ‘he got to do all that before he was caught? Sounds pretty fun/easy to me’ before the morality/risk assessment/reality kicks in. How many movies are based on this idea – that crime could be so worth it if only we were good enough not to get caught? So I don’t know how we change this because everyone here seems to like the idea that you can gain an unfair advantage by your wits and schemes and dumb luck, and that creates an environment in which corruption is just ‘getting caught’, and playing by the rules is always a bit depressing and doesn’t yield the same rewards. And if you don’t think I mean everyone, find a single resident who isn’t proud of their special access to something by virtue of being a regular or whatever. You won’t. And since corruption then becomes common in such a society, it has to be lightly punished and barely investigated, if at all, otherwise it could not continue while the facade of lawfulness and propriety remains intact.
NB. I am an attorney so I am not advocating law-breaking but have had enough time to reflect on its attractions.
The problem is everyone is expecting to need a “favor” granted themselves one day. There’s not enough people for real, open competition so politics and business run on trading favors.
folks, joke of the day
please, take notes 📝
(and happy new year)