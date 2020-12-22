Skylar and VJ stay in jail but time halved
(CNS) UPDATED WITH LAWYERS STATEMENT: The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal handed down a reduced sentence on Tuesday, when they cut the jail time for Skylar Mack (18) and Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet (24), who were convicted for breaching quarantine regulations, from four months to two. The justices did not explain the reasons for the change, but after listening to arguments from Ben Tonner QC, representing Mack and Ramgeet, and prosecutor Greg Walcolm, they said a written judgment would follow.
The local competitive Jet Ski star and his American girlfriend, who is a pre-med student from Georgia, were remanded back into custody and taken to HMP Northward and HMP Fairbanks respectively, where they are expected to serve a further four weeks of the now reduced sentence. All prison sentences under one year are automatically cut by 60% for inmates provided they maintain good behaviour.
Tonner had argued that the original community sentence order imposed by Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez should be reinstated because it was within the sentencing guidelines. He further argued that, as an experienced judge of quarantine related issues, the magistrate had weighed all of the circumstances of the case.
Tonner told the appeal judges that Justice Roger Chapple, who had imposed the jail time, had taken undue notice of the public clamour and, allowing the general fury to override other sentencing considerations, made an example of the young couple and imposed an unduly harsh sentence. Tonner also said the summary appeal judge had failed to consider additional material that was presented to him which was important to the case.
Much had been made of Mack’s premeditated behaviour in having officials loosen her geofencing bracelet before the Jet Ski event, which was the reason why she broke quarantine. But Tonner pointed out that the public health officials who came to Mack’s isolation residence to loosen it had noted that the band was cutting into her arm and agreed it was too tight before refitting a new band.
In his defence of the judge’s sentence, Walcolm argued that Justice Chapple was not overly influenced by the public anger. Although he was aware of it and the importance of reflecting the will of legislature, his focus was on the deterrent power of the sentence, which was especially important in this case, the lawyer for the crown said. He pointed out that Mack was subject to the same conditions as returning residents and workers here, but as a visitor it was a privilege for her to be allowed in.
Walcolm argued that it was the magistrate who had taken little notice of the need for the deterrence and the change in the regulations by lawmakers, which had multiplied the existing punishment by four times to show how seriously a breach of quarantine here is taken.
Following the appeal court’s decision Jonathan Hughes from Samson Law who represented the couple and had instructed Tonner said they were all grateful statement to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal for agreeing to hear this case with such urgency, and the consideration they gave to it.
“The court allowed our appeal and agreed with our submission that the four-month sentence imposed by the Grand Court was not appropriate in the circumstances of this case,” Said Hughes.”Whilst it was our hope that Skylar would be able to return home to resume her studies in January,
we accept the decision of the Court and look forward to receiving its written reasons in due course.”
Hughes added that Mack and Ramgeet continue to express remorse for their actions and ask for the forgiveness of the people of the Cayman Islands.
The sentence has divided the Cayman community.
Some people were shocked that the courts would send a couple with no previous convictions to jail for a first offence, while others see the case as critically important in preserving Cayman’s safe bubble. It has also attracted much media attention in the United States, where Mack’s family has been petitioning the Trump administration to intervene.
Given the huge difference in approach towards the COVID-19 pandemic between the Cayman Islands, which has the virus largely contained, and the United States, where many see even mask mandates as an affront to personal freedoms, it is appears to be very challenging for some in the US to appreciate the decisions made by the authorities here to keep the islands safe, which have considerable public support.
The case was heard by appeal court justices President Sir John Goldring, with Sir Richard Field, and Sir Alan Moses.
All I learned from this is to charter a fishing trip to Jamaica at the first sign of trouble and get out of dodge.
Having just watched granny on Fox News, you can see where Skylar got her sense of entitlement. Apparently, before the jail sentence Skylar had set up her 40 hours of community service helping out at the Humane Society. Yes, because that sounds like a real punishment. Not picking up trash by the roadside, then. Playing with puppies and walking the dogs.
Granny’s stretching of the truth is really sickening. And the Fox interviewer thinking that the US consulate can get her out of jail. Such ignorance. Not like we have a legal system or anything.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/georgia-student-jailed-in-cayman-islands-update
Who made you a judge of people’s characters?
Leave granny alone. Or you won’t be satisfied until you humiliate and traumatize Skylar for life?
Karma is a bxxch, you know.
Bless Skylar’ grandmother! Free Skylar!
So she would have been playing with puppies during the day, socializing with her boyfriend at night and relaxing on the beach on the weekend??? That sounds more like an incentive than a punishment! At least even a reduced prison sentence is more of a deterrent than that.
Am I understanding this correctly?….. The jail term has been cut from 4 months (120 days), but they were never expected to do 4 months anyway as everyone gets a 60% reduction for good behavior. So they were only ever going to do one and a bit months (48 days). But now they will only have to 40% of two months……so it now becomes less than one month (3 to 4 weeks).
What a joke….. what does this say to others contemplating breaking the law in the Cayman Islands? I think it says the judges are weak willed and afraid to stand firm and enforce appropriate penalties. It also says that the Cayman legal system is a pushover if you can get enough publicity for your case!
Can the Government appeal it again?
No, you used to serve 60% of your sentence with good behaviour. Not 40% and get 60% off. The law has changed now, it is not an automatic out after you serve 60% but I cannot recall how it has been changed and do not know how it would be applied to such a short sentence.
Suck it up, buttercup! You’re embarrassing the law-abiding Americans! We don’t want to be lumped into a group with your entitled self. Do your time, come home and then remember always that laws apply to you….even if your Granny has taught you otherwise!
As an American, I have to say the four month sentence seemed perfectly reasonable. Your country has laws, those laws were blatantly violated and therefore she should face consequences for that.
I get that you have a tourist industry and you do need to protect it, but a country that is fair is always inviting.
Why is she being dragged by handcuffs? Why does she have to be handcuffed in the first place?
My heart goes out to the girl! She is being traumatized for life. Needless demonstration of power. Stay strong Skylar, not everyone has lost their mind.
CNS: More hyperbole. She is not being “dragged by handcuffs”. She is wearing handcuffs, like every other inmate being taken to court for a hearing.
What about the homophobic woman beater? Why wasn’t he in handcuffs? I hope Americans boycott that 3rd world hole of shite!
CNS: If you are referring to McKeeva Bush, he is not an inmate. If you want to know what many people here think about that, read the comments. Back to Skylar… she is not being treated any differently to any other inmate on a court visit. These are court rules.
But she should be treated differently. She is not a criminal.
She IS a criminal. Breaching quarantine is a criminal act.
So uuuuuuuhhmmm I guess our laws here in Cayman don’t apply to her? She is a criminal.
I hope people like you stay well away
Needless to say she will not be making this mistake again.
All of you folks enjoying the schadenfreude. Just remember that the customer demographic that comes to the Cayman Islands matches Skylar and her family exactly. You are transmitting a very detectable and strong anti-tourist feeling to all of these people by over-punishing Skylar and not punishing Mckeeva for assault. These are the people who come and pay for extremely expensive vacations and real estate, and they will not like the idea that they might be singled out for ridiculous punishment. And, who knows if Skylar has some relative in a powerful position in the US Government that can cause all kinds of problems for Cayman. How would you like it if the US decides later on to ban all flights from Cayman for some silly reason. A large fine and community service would have been sufficient.
We have a disdain for tourists who break our laws and are prepared to lie and risk our lives and economy. If that is the demographic you think we need then they, and the industry, can go screw themselves.
If Mack reflects the customer demographic coming to Cayman then perhaps Cayman has to make a decision on if they should be allowed!
Finally someone with some common sense! Just so you know, there are many of us Caymanians who think this is ridiculous! They made a mistake…they are kids.
18 legally isn’t a kid. I wonder sometimes who did such a bad job raising some of you…
As a local, it baffles me to see the argument that it may harm our tourism product. We don’t advertise our destination as lawless – in fact, we market the complete opposite: the most safe destination in the Caribbean.
It then gets simply hilarious when you suggest that the USA would embargo us to release a quarantine breaker in a global pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Trust me that works a lot better on paper for you.
So what youre saying is if your economy is reliant on China but they hypothetically created a biological weapon and threatened US lives, you should still bend over to appease them because in the end, money is more important than lives right?
Why do you empty balloons keep bringing mckeeva into this, yeah he assaulted a woman which now a days doesn’t seem that bad due to gender equality, don’t get it twisted that still didn’t give him any rights to put his hands on her but what this entitled brat did was put the whole island at risk should she had spread the virus into the community and had caused a major lock down again, and if that was the case then all of you would be singing a different song today.
Make them pay for the wrong that they did.
The rule of law is about fair and equal treatment under the law. The biggest issue to me with this sentence is comparing it to the one for the “Honourable” McKeeva Bush. How can this be a nation based on the rule of law with the one who has decades of experience getting grounded and the spoiled child going to jail? Shameful
What exactly does Mack’s family want the Trump administration to do at this point? Any action at this point that would result in Mack going free would upend the rule of law in the Cayman Islands.
I think Trump more worried about saving his own skin. He will do his two terms like he wanted. One state and one federal lol.
liberal idiot
I’m actually a Republican disgusted by what he’s done. The world isn’t as black and white as you and your lord and savior Trump thinks…
Fascist idiot.
Justice system here is a joke
Get the popcorn ready, this comment section is about to light up.
I hope this case is over after being reviewed by 5 different Judges… Time for us to move on
This sentence is also too harsh. What a disgrace Cayman Islands!
What did she expect for breaking the law?
How many times have you gone 1 mph above the speed limit?
Difference is my car won’t take out 1% of the population in one crash.
That assumes you crash.
And assumes she’d spread it (directly or indirectly) to 100% of the population
Oh the humanity. The angst. The outage. Even hillbillies get the blues.
And even morons can write lame sarcasm like yours.