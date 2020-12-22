No women among 16 new Fire Service recruits

CIFS Graduation Ceremony, December 2020

(CNS): Sixteen young men, but no women, joined the ranks of the Cayman Islands Fire Service last week after graduating from 18 weeks of basic training. Although a woman holds one of the top posts in the local fire service, it is still a male dominated department. This latest group of recruits had just one woman at the start of training in August but she and one man left before the end for health reasons, according to officials.

The training focused on foundational firefighting skills in domestic, aviation and road traffic collisions, as well as the correct use of breathing apparatus and other essential equipment.

At the graduation event, Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker noted the recruits’ determined participation, ability to keep going when the going gets tough and a genuine commitment to learning, which saw the new firefighters successfully complete the intensive and challenging fire and rescue course.

“I feel a real affinity with these 16 young men here today as I can still vividly remember the excitement, the sense of achievement, the relief, the pride I felt at my fire and rescue graduation 31 years ago. As we welcome them as colleagues to the fire and rescue family, I can say you have chosen your profession well. A profession of service, a profession of helping others in their time of need, a profession that will challenge you as individuals, as teams and a profession where you will make lifelong friends.”

The recruits will now be placed on a 12-month developmental probation, during which they will further hone their skills in domestic and aviation firefighting. It is anticipated that they will sit their first in a series of international recognised qualifications in the first quarter of 2021.

During the graduation, Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said the new recruits would share a special bond forged through their shared experience in training that would carry them through the inevitable challenges ahead. She added, “The unshakeable brother and sisterhood you have joined goes far beyond this graduating class, and indeed Cayman’s borders.”

Rivers said improvements had been made in the service in recent years in line with the government’s commitment to develop a world class fire service. “Every team member at every level has the ability to contribute to the continuing success and development of the organisation.”

She said that the Senior Management Team, led by CFO Walker and Deputy CFOs Roy Charlton, Tina Ebanks and Brevan Elliot, “have fostered an environment where success is supported and celebrated and there are opportunities to advance and lead for everyone”.



