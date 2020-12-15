Skylar and VJ jailed after appeal
(CNS): Skylar Mack (18), who is a medical student in the US, and local competitive Jet Ski rider Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet (24) have both been sent to jail for four months for breaching isolation rules. In court on Tuesday, Justice Roger Chapple overturned the community service handed to the couple by a magistrate last week, having taken into account the message legislators sent when they significantly increased the sentences recently, as well as the sacrifice the community had made to keep Cayman free of COVID-19.
Government appealed a sentence of 40 hours community service that was given to the couple by Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez, and the judge agreed the sentence was unduly lenient.
The judge said that Mack had committed a planned, selfish act and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, despite her age, good character, admissions and her circumstances. He added that Ramgeet was older and should have known better when he assisted his girlfriend to attend the Jet Ski event where she was ultimately arrested.
Mack had spent some seven hours mingling with the public after arriving from the US just two days before. The court also noted that she had complained about her iMsafe wristband being too tight and government officials had come to her isolation residence and re-fitted it, enabling her to slip it off and attend the Jet Ski competition held in South Sound, which resulted in four families having to go into isolation after the event.
Justice Chapple was clearly concerned about imposing a custodial sentence on young people with no previous convictions but said he was paying close attention to the message of deterrent needed to protect Cayman’s enviable position of being free of the virus.
Starting at 15 months because of the aggravating circumstances, he reduced the time to four months due to the mitigating circumstances and the couple’s guilty pleas.
Visibly distraught by the decision, the couple were remanded immediately. Though it is unlikely that they will serve the full four months, they will almost certainly be spending the holidays in HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively.
Yes they are idiots and yes they deserve this harsh sentence but the schadenfreude this seems to have brought out here is just plain ugly.
Trump voter no doubt.
Oh Oh…there goes about thirty votes for the prospect Candidate. Must have been sipping on the Yak and did not realize.
Mwah-waaaah.
Okay, so they get four months for potentially putting people’s health and safety at risk. Fair enough. Now I am very interested to see how much jail time a known bully and troublemaker will be given for actually putting a woman’s health and safety at risk, by physically assaulting her. The public is waiting; and watching.
So there is still an unanswered question- how did she get permission to land here?
I am so disgusted by this country. First of all they made everyone criminals for socially distancing while snorkeling for months on end, because people might infect fish of which we then eat? Is that the idea? And then 4 months for a young couple that made a stupid mistake?
And let me get this straight? We have people starving and because they are not caymanian the government refuses to help them, but then the government will spend tens of thousands of dollars to keep two people in jail?
I am recommending that no one visits, and as soon as flight restrictions are lifted I am moving off of this banana republic.
Cool.
See yah!
Happy to hear you’re leaving! Enjoy your new home.
What’s the stop you from going now
I thought we were able to make a request to leave at any time.
Please hurry and leave this island is so nice I need more room to enjoy it. where ya headed? I will even pay for the ticket
Why wait until flight restrictions are lifted? You can do us all a favour and leave tomorrow!
This reminds me how North Korea treated American tourists Otto Frederick Warmbier. Because you can, does not mean you always should.
Who is the person behind government’ appeal?
Mistakes happen, they’re not planned. There was no mistake here. They got caught gambling with the lives of 60,0⁰0+ residents. Had the worst happened it could have crippled our economy which is already suffering from lack of tourism revenue. Look at the bigger picture. We need to deter this behaviour not encourage it by being lenient.
There are no restrictions for outgoing flights. So off you go! Very sorry you were not happy here.
Depending on where you are going, remember to wear a mask whenever you go out, and please observe the lockdowns, curfews, shelter in place orders, and social distancing rules that are necessary in many parts of the world.
Safe travels Dan.
Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out
Why have you decided that this is just a “stupid mistake” as opposed to a crime? Couldn’t most offenders say that?
We might be a banana republic but we are a COVID free banana republic and I for one, after weeks of sacrifices and homeschooling, would like to keep it that way. Have fun moving to your new COVID infested home where you can’t dine indoors or see your family at Xmas!
Let me know if you need help with that plane ticket.
I am recommending that you pack up and head back to whatever Covid infested country you came from. I know it sounds horrid for me to say that but you have no regard for anyone and certainly not those around you. It makes me worried that persons like you are here on permits and actually walk amongst us. There is no Caymanian or expat that I know that doesn’t appreciate the safely of these Islands and that we are all not in lockdown for the holidays. The judge is not Caymanian if that helps you and he clearly understood the importance of a very difficult decision that he had to make and why. It is therefore very concerning to read your post. Please seriously consider returning to your home country and you never have to return here ever again, thats what I am recommending.
Good to see them punished appropriately. The people violating quarantine are putting people’s lives and livelihoods at risk.
you mean the livelihoods that people like you already destroyed by locking down the island for a whole year. People like you who support these quarantines and lockdowns are directly responsible for thousands of unemployed and closed businesses. You’re probably some lawyer though, so you couldn’t care less about the struggles of ordinary people.
This is fantastic news, there goes her medical career down the pan and her clown boyfriend’s playboy “international jet ski champion” lifestyle ambitions limited to cart collection duties at Fosters. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
Her medical career will remain intact. If she’s a US citizen, a conviction in banana land means nothing and will have zero effect on her future at home.
🎵quick images…da wha ya get!!🎵
I don’t believe in celebrating in one’s misfortune, but honestly a message had to have been sent.
You are a better person than 2:21
I couldn’t agree more. As a mother of teenage students who constantly surprise me with the crazy decisions they make, my heart breaks for this young lady. But this is a truly selfish and remarkably dangerous act of this young lady (particularly for someone who s in medical school!) and her boyfriend. Sad but necessary. A message had to be sent to the numerous expats who come here and think the laws will not apply to them.
Ma: Hi Honey, how was your vacation?
Daughter: It was great. I stayed an extra four months in a gated community, at government’s expense, all meals provided.
When the rubber hits the road… So the idea was that she would come down, fool these small village simpletons, get back on a plane, and have a little laugh over it with her college, pre-med friends. “Ohh, it was sooooo much funnnn! Oh no, they’re stupid little people, I’m soooo much smarter.”
Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeecccccccchhhhh. Wake up little girl!!! What you think, you gonna sleep all day in prison? Get your little white a$$ to the kitchen and earn your stay!
Hmmmm, maybe I should have rethought my original idea. Damn, he ain’t all that cute either. Soooo not worth it.
20 years later… So you see sweetie, Mommy was a criminal because she though she was smarter than she really was.
Glad to finally see the CIG step up. Otherwise this quarantine law is a joke.
I wonder how much of the 4 month sentence they will actually do? Out by Christmas as a goodwill gesture??
Sure hope not…
I take no pleasure in outcome of this case. Let’s hope that it serves as a warning to anyone who might be considering something similar.
The individual who twice broke quarantine should also be faced with a similar outcome.
Seriously? An irresponsible 18 year old you send to jail but an irresponsible canadian adult and his wife get $1k fine..I realize the penalties were increased and we need to send a message but a prison sentence for a kid? Come on there’s something in between. Our courts are all over the effin place with their sentences…I can’t wait to see how they feel about an adult who repeatedly beat a female bar employees!
Guidance is 2 years prison plus $10,000 fine. They got 1/6th of the max prison sentence and 1/4 of the “fine” in lieu of quarantine costs they ought to have paid anyway.
It’s a jet-ski thing.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-isle-of-man-55310647
Wanting to see the guy who has done it twice now?
This is a product of our society babying our kids. It’s too bad really, because if anyone deserved a custodial sentence, it ought to have been that scumbag Canadian dentist. I have no issues with him being Canadian, though I do have an issue with him being a scumbag. Getting back to my earlier point…
From a young age, we no longer teach our kids that there are consequences to their actions. We let them get away with all kinds of things, whether at home, at school, or in society in general. Then, when they hit adulthood, and they’re clueless to the fact that there are some serious consequences to their actions. And here we are, 4 months of prison, because they weren’t mature enough or smart enough to understand that you cannot breach laws – and that if you do, there are serious consequences. This is simply a case of puppy love, infused with a great does of stupidity, gone wrong. Puppy love and stupidity that could have caused the death of someone else.
Is it just and/or worthy of 4 months of jail when others get less than a slap on the wrist for even more egregious matters? Probably not…but from here on forward, they will know that you don’t F with the law – a lesson they should have been taught when they were much younger, and when consequences were far less severe.
Do not generalize.
As a Canadian I wholly support a custodial sentence for the scumbag dentist, mostly because he’s a scumbag, but also because he’s giving Canadians a bad name by going out into the world and being a scumbag there. Sorry about that.
And he was another medical person .. what’s it with them, are they becoming stupider nowadays?
Unless your part of CIG family then you don’t F with the law.
There is something wrong with you. Get help!!
Notice the mask the officer is wearing in this photo? Me neither…
So if she isn’t concerned that this girl has the rona why are the rest of you so terrified?
She has already gone through full quarantine now and tested negative. The whole reason she is going to jail is so that me, you, the police officer and the entire community can move around without wearing a mask. To date we have been able to avoid community spread and she by her actions, if she had been positive, could have set us back into lock down and maybe even cost the lives of some of the people she came in contact with..
So why is she wearing a mask?
“You can’t hide, your lying eyes…”
Because she doesn’t want her photo taken in handcuffs?
We will be back in masks in March under the new phase 2 opening plan.
People will be able to arrive here with the vaccine and be exempt of isolation but with continuous testing. The only way for this to work is to go back to local distancing and masks when we open as CIG have indicated.
Remember the Vaccine still may not stop you getting it but may just make it mild.
Also the plan that everyone in a house hold must be vaccinated before having a vaccinated guest is a joke!
They could arrive spend all day with people doing anything and stay at a hotel at night. CIG has missed something in the proposal.
You could really use a lesson in rational reasoning so as to not rely on syllogisms
Please explain?
Cayman Airways will arrive today. Fully loaded. No empty seats. No social distancing. Too many are blind to the inconsistencies of our policies / laws and too few ask questions.
So the university student who came home and breached twice will be getting a similar custodial sentence?
The law needs to be applied equally and fairly.
Otherwise you are basically just a Banana Republic with one set of laws for the connected and a different set for everyone else…
Absolutely. I would actually argue that what the university student has done is in fact even more egregious than what this girl has done – though having re-read the article, and it stating that she complained about the tightness of the wristband (so she could take it off), it’s definitely not a nice thing… First she lies so she can break the law, second she holds all Caymanians in contempt (you’re stupid, I am smarter than you all – guess she found out the real truth there…)
This IS just a Banana Republic with one set of laws for the connected and a different set for everyone else…
By your own definition.
And she’s a medical student?!?! I guess she’s too busy playing on the beach with boys to listen in class.
I would think she’s not even competent enough to change bed pans.
Pre-med at best. Definitely not in medical school at 18. Everyone in a science program can claim they are ‘pre-med’.
She can’t possibly be in medical school at the age of 18, she may be a premed student, but she first hast to get a bachelor of science degree in order to apply to medical school. So I believe that was a bit of an exaggeration.
I noticed that too! Thank goodness this will go on her record and her employers will know what she’s done.
Blows my mind that people are actually calling for jail time on this and want government to police their every move…?!?
The stats are clear – close on 99% of people that contract the “deadly” coronavirus survive.. and the average age of death is what.. 80+ years old now?
Perhaps we should just lock everyone up so we can make sure the 1% of the global population actually susceptible to the virus can be less at risk..?
Madness!
One day you will all wake up and George Orwells 1984 will be reality.
I hear you. Pure madness.
Why does it blow your mind? It doesn’t matter whether Coronavirus isn’t as deadly as was once thought. Many people have lost their livelihoods or have suffered serious economic loss as a result of the approach the CI government has taken to keep us from having community transmission.
Perhaps you are right to question whether this was the right approach, but that’s the society we are living in. Like all laws, if you decide you don’t think it should apply to you, you suffer the consequences.
In this case jail time was absolutely appropriate. Both to punish their flagrant disregard for society and to deter others.
Nothing Orwellian about this. People are dying by the millions. You wouldn’t be overly please if you caught it from her/him, passed it to your mother and/or grandmother, and they died as a result.
Diabetes kills… don’t see a ban on sugar… oh that’s right… tax dollars!
Big Poppa – if you think there is nothing Orwelian about government’s taking away everyones freedoms and locking people up because of a virus that has a 99.9 survival rate, then you need to put down your koolaid.
Trust me, the same paranoids will be the first to object to property taxes in 2022. Worse, they won’t even make the connection. I’m the person who told you in August we’d be opening up in April 2021. I’m also the person who told you in April 2020 that Alden wouldn’t budge despite reason, economics, or facts. For those making fun of these two young people trying to LIVE life, beware of what you wish for.
Doesnt matter. Those were the agreed terms to enter the Cayman Islands and they broke them. Why the laws they broke are in place is circumstantial.
I’m pretty sure you haven’t even read 1984, as per most people who reference it in such posts.
12.30, it’s not madness ..It’s preserving the way of life we have here which you seem to take for granted.
The stats are equally clear that 100% of those who contract Covid have to go in isolation, can’t work and have their lives completely disrupted.
These two idiots shut down Cayman as we know it.
For some of us it’s a matter of principle rather than irrational fear. We all got locked up, our economy destroyed, etc. They knew what they were doing, now they need to take their licks.
You obviously have not heard about long covid!
The skylar is the limit for these two.
Don’t give up your day job!
Wow – what a way to break up with your girlfriend. Get her jailed in your home country. There is a lesson in there somewhere.
Slip off those bracelets barbie
Okay, what about the 19 year old “kid” that broke quarantine TWICE? When does he go to court?
The 19 year old only gets a slap on the wrist. Caymanian entitlement has perks.
Never.
So now what about the Marina Drive boy that broke quarantine twice? Why should he get a pass?
Because he is Part of the CIG Family benefits plan. If you were part of the plan you wouldn’t have to ask.
He hasn’t gone to court yet. Maybe wait to complain until after you see the outcome?
Easy to pick on the foreigners – they deserve their punishment but don’t we just know- as we are already seeing- that Caymanians will not receive the same punishment.
CNS: Ramgeet is Caymanian.
Not a connected one clearly…
CNS – i think the reference was to the Son of the Gov’t employee?
What an international disgrace and s*******
Hello! They are threatening to shoot people in other places for breaking quarantine. And some places have $750k fines. Our penalties are lightweight in comparison.
Finally, the punishment fits the crime. Trust me, for an 18 year old girl this entitled, who was this devious, this sentence is going to feel like the end of her life. She bet so much on not getting caught, got caught and now she is going to prison. Imagine that. It is sufficient both to deter anyone else who would try anything like this, and to punish her. She could lose her place in university or have to repeat a year, or not be able to practise medicine as her conduct was so dishonest and she will have to disclose the conviction to whichever regulator she would eventually apply to for a licence. She will go through the whole wringer. It will affect her for many years. Anyone saying she should serve two actual years of her life in prison for this etc. doesn’t know how sentencing works; it takes into account many, many factors the general public does not appreciate but would if they had the patience to have it explained to them. I am glad we got this right.
You sound like a true Christian
There’s something called a spent conviction, she’ll be fine if she stays within the laws…
Correct. Almost as significant as the jail time is the criminal conviction. Likely for both of them.
Puppy love.
HA! Ha!
“they will almost certainly be spending the holidays in HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively.”
Even Clowns can have a Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas !
I note that the Canadian dentist got a $1,000 fine and was sent home with instructions to stay away until after the pandemic cleared. That seems a little unequal.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/11/pair-fined-2000-as-more-isolation-breaches-revealed/
CNS: MPs changed the law with regards to sentencing after the Canadian couple were sentenced.
The Canadian’s sentence should also be appealed if it is not too late. They own property here, and even though the law was changed, a custodial sentence was appropriate (and available) for them as well.
You can’t appeal a sentence based on a change to the law after they were already sentenced.
But I agree a custodial sentence, even 30 days or 60 days would have been appropriate in that case too. a 5K or even 10K fine wouldn’t have been nearly as traumatising to those two as a few weeks behind bars.
I wonder if their $2600 fines were still applicable and the cost of govt quarantine (to be paid by them) or if the public purse nw had to eat these costs plus the cost of them in jail??? CNS, do you know if the fines and govt quarantine costs were left intact please?
CNS NOTE: All of the orders handed down by the magistrate in summary court including the costs and bans etc remain the only thing that was changed was what was appealed which was the community service sentence that was changed into prison time.
Worth it