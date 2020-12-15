Skylar and VJ jailed after appeal

Skylar Mack is led out of court on her way to HMP Fairbanks

(CNS): Skylar Mack (18), who is a medical student in the US, and local competitive Jet Ski rider Vanjae “VJ” Ramgeet (24) have both been sent to jail for four months for breaching isolation rules. In court on Tuesday, Justice Roger Chapple overturned the community service handed to the couple by a magistrate last week, having taken into account the message legislators sent when they significantly increased the sentences recently, as well as the sacrifice the community had made to keep Cayman free of COVID-19.

Government appealed a sentence of 40 hours community service that was given to the couple by Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez, and the judge agreed the sentence was unduly lenient.

The judge said that Mack had committed a planned, selfish act and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, despite her age, good character, admissions and her circumstances. He added that Ramgeet was older and should have known better when he assisted his girlfriend to attend the Jet Ski event where she was ultimately arrested.

Mack had spent some seven hours mingling with the public after arriving from the US just two days before. The court also noted that she had complained about her iMsafe wristband being too tight and government officials had come to her isolation residence and re-fitted it, enabling her to slip it off and attend the Jet Ski competition held in South Sound, which resulted in four families having to go into isolation after the event.

Justice Chapple was clearly concerned about imposing a custodial sentence on young people with no previous convictions but said he was paying close attention to the message of deterrent needed to protect Cayman’s enviable position of being free of the virus.

Starting at 15 months because of the aggravating circumstances, he reduced the time to four months due to the mitigating circumstances and the couple’s guilty pleas.

Visibly distraught by the decision, the couple were remanded immediately. Though it is unlikely that they will serve the full four months, they will almost certainly be spending the holidays in HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward respectively.