QC argues for first sentence in quarantine breach
(CNS): Ben Tonner QC opened arguments on behalf of Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on Tuesday, asking the panel of judges to re-instate the magistrate’s original community service order or a more appropriate sentence for the couple’s now infamous COVID-19 quarantine breach. Tonner said the judge who overturned it considered things he should not have done and overlooked things he should have thought about.
Comparing the sentence to that imposed on a Canadian couple who were sentenced before the law was change to provide a stiffer penalty but arguably committed a greater breach, he said Mack and Ramgeet were being made an example of and the sentence was far too harsh.
Check back to CNS for more on this story.
no more SKY Larking
ruining them both…they should be ashamed…let um go man…this the banana republic
Meanwhile Mac beats women in public and gets a laughable punishment and continues in his job as speaker of the clowns. HAHAHAHAHA!!!!
Someone was on Rooster this morning saying that a custodial sentence is far too harsh to impose on Skylar, because of the negative impact it will have on her future medical career. I almost spit my coffee out of my nose when I heard that.
I am a parent. From the day my son could understand the words coming out of my mouth, I have taught him that his actions today will have an impact on his life tomorrow. When social media and the internet became prevalent in his life, I drilled into his head that anything that he says or does today will follow him around forever on the internet. I’ve taught him to choose the people he associates himself with wisely. Stay away from those who do wrong, as he could be seen as being guilty by association. Always assume that someone is watching. What you do in the dark better damn well be something you’d want seen in the daylight. You know, the stuff parents tell their kids to keep them out of trouble.
I’m sorry (not sorry), but I have zero sympathy for Skylar’s future career. Had SHE been concerned about HER future career, she would have done the right thing. If she hadn’t assumed that she wouldn’t get caught, she’d have done the right thing. Had she considered that bursting into tears and saying she was sorry would not get her off the hook, she’d have done the right thing.
What aspect of her upbringing, what people in her life, what influence that she associates herself with, what is it that made her think that there would not be consequences if she got caught? What ever that thing is, THAT is the problem.
The lawyer’s argument is weak.
Hope they get even more time for wasting the courts time.
CNS NOTE: To be fair this is just a teaser story with BT’s opening line not his full submission the rest will be reported later
That would be awesome!
They locked the wrong Mac(k) up!
There has to be some form of custodial sentence. Otherwise, many people will simply risk getting fined if caught. That is why the penalties were increased.
This is precedent setting; any future penalties for breaches will be measured in what is decided here.
So dont fall for the pity party.
Meanwhile Bush won’t be inconvenienced for an hour in a jail cell.
Given the travel waiver contracts signed with Travel Time both as certified traveler and host, and in light of subsequent coordinated international media campaign by her camp to pervert our judicial system, fabricate the existence of a Cayman USA Embassy, in regards to a sentence that was just one sixth of the prescribed sentence guidance, I think we should INCREASE sentence to two sixths, INCREASE fine to 50% (KYD$5000) and see if there is any contrition, or good behavior that follows. An appeal can go both ways. Grandma has not been helping.
Honorable Bush, please intercede to correct this travesty of justice. Seems the Canadians get special treatment around hear. What a shame.
Where is the public outcry to demanding Pascal and his partner face the same fate as Miss Mack and Mr. Ramgeet when they return to these shores (which they will)? We can make laws retroactive when it’s convenient. No special treatment for Canadians!
They were charged AFTER the new increase in penalty was introduced. Had the Canadian couple been caught after the increase they would have been made an example of as well. People need to quit bringing them up.
Free them up and put Mac in the lockup