QC argues for first sentence in quarantine breach

Skylar Mack arrives at the Cayman Islands courthouse

(CNS): Ben Tonner QC opened arguments on behalf of Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet in the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal on Tuesday, asking the panel of judges to re-instate the magistrate’s original community service order or a more appropriate sentence for the couple’s now infamous COVID-19 quarantine breach. Tonner said the judge who overturned it considered things he should not have done and overlooked things he should have thought about.

Comparing the sentence to that imposed on a Canadian couple who were sentenced before the law was change to provide a stiffer penalty but arguably committed a greater breach, he said Mack and Ramgeet were being made an example of and the sentence was far too harsh.

