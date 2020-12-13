Rules bent for ‘escapee’ teen in isolation

(CNS): A teenager who was supposed to be in a secure government facility, having already breached COVID-29 isolation protocols last weekend, has breached them again, this time from his own home. Officials said in a press release that he broke the rules for a second time Friday evening and that the case was under police investigation. However, the release said he had been returned to his home rather than government quarantine “due to the unique circumstances”.

The young adult, who is from the Red Bay area, has recently returned to Cayman from school overseas. Last Sunday he escaped from a secure government facility and made his way home. But instead of being returned to the government quarantine, the teenager was allowed to remain at home, from where he apparently escaped this time by climbing out of an upstairs window using bed sheets, according to social media postings.

Officials described the breach as brief and that he had been returned home the same evening.

“Due to unique circumstances the Medical Officer of Health permitted the individual to complete the mandatory isolation period at home with family, under 24-hour security. Surveillance has now been further stepped up and the traveller is being supported at the property,” Travel Cayman Director Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said.

“Not all traveller cases are the same and due to the unique circumstances of this individual’s case the team worked closely with the family in support of the decision on where to isolate. The public’s safety is our number one priority at the forefront of all our decisions,” she added, but did not reveal what the special circumstances might be.

Public Health said that contact tracing has been completed and they claimed there was no cause for public health concern.

However, officials have not revealed whether or not the boy had received a negative test on arrival or not. His younger sister had suggested in a video posted on social media that “my brother has COVID”, as she asked the community to look out for him after he had “jumped out of the window” of the room where he had been in quarantine.

The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) noted that this is an ongoing investigation and a file would be sent to prosecutors for them to consider charges.