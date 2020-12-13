Rules bent for ‘escapee’ teen in isolation
(CNS): A teenager who was supposed to be in a secure government facility, having already breached COVID-29 isolation protocols last weekend, has breached them again, this time from his own home. Officials said in a press release that he broke the rules for a second time Friday evening and that the case was under police investigation. However, the release said he had been returned to his home rather than government quarantine “due to the unique circumstances”.
The young adult, who is from the Red Bay area, has recently returned to Cayman from school overseas. Last Sunday he escaped from a secure government facility and made his way home. But instead of being returned to the government quarantine, the teenager was allowed to remain at home, from where he apparently escaped this time by climbing out of an upstairs window using bed sheets, according to social media postings.
Officials described the breach as brief and that he had been returned home the same evening.
“Due to unique circumstances the Medical Officer of Health permitted the individual to complete the mandatory isolation period at home with family, under 24-hour security. Surveillance has now been further stepped up and the traveller is being supported at the property,” Travel Cayman Director Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia said.
“Not all traveller cases are the same and due to the unique circumstances of this individual’s case the team worked closely with the family in support of the decision on where to isolate. The public’s safety is our number one priority at the forefront of all our decisions,” she added, but did not reveal what the special circumstances might be.
Public Health said that contact tracing has been completed and they claimed there was no cause for public health concern.
However, officials have not revealed whether or not the boy had received a negative test on arrival or not. His younger sister had suggested in a video posted on social media that “my brother has COVID”, as she asked the community to look out for him after he had “jumped out of the window” of the room where he had been in quarantine.
The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) noted that this is an ongoing investigation and a file would be sent to prosecutors for them to consider charges.
My guess would be a drug problem.
One of the unexpected consequences of 14 day quarantine is that those with alcohol or drug problems are forced into a literal rehab as a result. Once the authorities realise this, perhaps additional measures can be taken such as drug tests, etc.
The sooner we get community spread out of the way the better. It is inevitable people!
Lock his self entitled ass up, now!!!
“24-hour security.” Right. Similar to the security he escaped from? Perhaps that was only the 20-hour security special.
This regulated gradual opening isn’t going to work if everyone incoming doesn’t comply with the protocols. It’s just that simple.
I think we have good plans in place. We appear to be somewhat weak in enforcement and judicial sentencing.
This whole isolation thing is a joke. If they would fine them 10,000 or 2 years in jail, it would not be anyone breaking the quarantine rules. But in Cayman who you are or who knows you makes or brakes the rules. Corruption running wild. Meantime the good folks of Cayman could be put In Danger with Covid getting in the community.
Lock his ass up!!
Tired of all these people putting us at risk and every body pussyfooting around the seriousness of what could happen if they start spreading Covid 19 around Cayman.
When is someone going to get some thick skin and start setting an example?
Who is paying for all of this extra security and don’t give me the crap the person breaching quarantine is, we all not that is not true? If these security officers were any good he should not have been able to escape.
Why aren’t some heads rolling for all of these instances? I am so sick and tired of our corrupt and inept government.
Dr. Garcia needs to go. This is not a time for sympathy and special circumstances. This is not a boy, he is 19 years old and in university. He knows better! He is an adult and if he wants to continue this the Police needs to lock his ass up and I am not talking about a quarantine facility..Real jail! Northward in an isolation cell.
I understand that his mother is a senior civil servant so pulling strings were obviously done.
Doesn’t Dr. Garcia realize that if she and the judges continue to condone these incidents that we are more than likely to soon have community spread. I don’t know about her but I want to spend my Christmas with my family and not in another lock down because of her incompetence.
This is not a joke anymore. Alden, John John or whoever is in charge needs to take this situation seriously and replace Dr. Garcia with someone that is not compromised and “sympathetic” with someone that know law enforcement and how to manage these facilities.
So far these have been the repercussions for breaching that we know of..
Multiple breaches and destruction of government property..$1000 each.
Multiple breaches and destruction of government property.
$2600 for quarantine facilities and 40 hours of community service.
Two escapes from quarantine..
Hire more security at our expense.
Allow breacher to go back to his comfy home to quarantine.
How doesn’t the government not see the incompetence and lack of care and seriousness for the majority of people living on this island? Ridiculous!
“Dr.” Tasha Ebanks-Garcia does not seem to have control over Travel Cayman or the monitoring and securing of persons in isolation. Is this responsibility over her head??
May I ask why –
1. There are over 1500 people in quarantine or self-isolation and increasing?? Clearly too many to manage properly!
2. There have been at least 5 breaches involving 4 persons in the last two weeks!! What is being done to address the lapses in security and who is being held accountable?
3. I have a friend who completes isolation today (subject to covid test done yesterday). Over the past 15 days NO ONE from Travel Cayman or any other Government agency ever checked on her. Why not?
Since this little pecker likes to play “escape” – at least make it more challenging by sending him to Northwood prison for 6 months and fine the parents 100k.
The amount of death and destruction makes this a no nonlaughing matter.
Thank you USA, Pfizer and President Trump with Operation Warpspeed for getting the vaccine so soon. Never forget China is to blame for the coronavirus
As long as the unique and special circumstances have nothing to do with family connections…
Unique situation being his mum is in the civil service. What an absolute joke and two fingers up at everyone else who can abide by such simple rules