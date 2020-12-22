New tourism hospital getting limited concessions

Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose (centre) and Project Director Gene Thompson sign the agreement for Aster Cayman Medcity proposal, with Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie and (standing) Health Minister Dwayne Seymour (left) and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): A second proposed medical tourism project has been given the green light by government, but this hospital will not be getting the level of concessions awarded to Health City Cayman Islands. With the exception of duty waivers on medical supplies, Aster Cayman Medcity will not get any concessions in the development phase or special treatment regarding work permits for medical staff.

The proposal is being spearheaded by Gene Thompson in partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, which operates hospitals, diagnostic centres, medical centres and pharmacies in India and the Middle East. It was founded in 1987 in the United Arab Emirates by Dr Azad Moopen and is registered in India.

This proposal was first presented to government earlier this year. Answering questions about it from CNS in October, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that any new medical tourism project would need to be different from Health City Cayman Islands. However, Thompson also worked on HCCI, which is a very similar concept.

While a location has not yet been established and the planning process not yet started, at a press conference on Monday, Thompson said he expected the hospital development would break ground in the middle of next year. According to Thompson and his partners from Aster, what is set to be a US$350 million project will start with a 150-bed hospital, with long term plans for an assisted living facility and a medical school.

These were also promised when HCCI was announced, but so far no additional facilities have been added to it. Health City has struggled to attract the number of overseas patients envisioned when it first opened, even with world renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty at its heart. But the facility has proved a significant health advantage for Cayman, taking many more local patients than was initially proposed, especially those who would otherwise have had to seek care overseas.

While the hospital has failed to tap into the North American market in any significant way, it has attracted patients from around the region, making the project viable. Officials recently confirmed to CNS that before COVID-19, Health City was attracting around 60% of its patients from overseas, although Dr Shetty had said that at one point it had reached 70%.

Seymour had previously said that this would have to be the minimum target for international patients before government licensed another medical tourism facility.

Those involved in the new project are promising jobs and training for Caymanians and a boost to the local economy from the arrival of patients and medical staff. But officials hope that with two state-of-the-art hospitals, the Cayman Islands will become a regional hub for medical tourism. Nevertheless, this is clearly a very long term investment for the Dubai-based partners involved.

As he gave his backing to the facility, Premier Alden McLaughlin confirmed that the MOU that government signed will be a public document, though it has not yet been released.

“As a part of this agreement, Aster will use local contractors and local service providers during construction. Additionally, the company will be employing suitably qualified Caymanians over the various phases of construction and when the facilities are operational,” the premier said, noting that those who come from elsewhere to work at the hospital will need homes to rent or buy and will be spending in the local economy.

As part of the agreement Aster will implement an educational programme for local students interested in healthcare. “They will also fund an annual scholarship… for US$50,000 yearly, for a period of 2 years, and US$75,000 yearly for the next 2 years and US$100,000 for the fifth year,” the premier said.

In addition, Aster has said it will establish a clinic on Cayman Brac with supporting services, including telemedicine and an infusion centre.