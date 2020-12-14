Jet Ski couple beg Cayman’s forgiveness

Vanjae Ramjeet

Skylar Mack

(CNS): Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramjeet, who were convicted last week for breaching quarantine, have begged forgiveness for putting people at risk. Last month Mack broke the COVID-19 isolation rules with Ramjeet’s help, when she took off her iMsafe wristband just days after arriving here to attend the Jet Ski event in which Ramjeet was a participant. But despite their pleas, forgiveness may be some time coming as government has appealed their sentences.

The couple are now due to appear in court at lunchtime today for the appeal against their sentence, which has been seen by the authorities as unduly light.

Last week, after they pleaded guilty to failure to comply with isolation regulations, they were both ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $2,600 each for the cost of placing them in isolation. Mack was busted at the event and Ramjeet, who had assisted her, were both taken to a secure government facility to sit out the remainder of the quarantine.

The court has also recommended that Mack, who is expected to leave the Cayman Islands on 22 December, should be barred from returning here until after the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

But lawmakers recently increased the maximum fine under the Public Health Law for COVID-19 quarantine breaches from $1,000 to $10,000, as well as jail time of up to two years, and have emphasised the need to prosecute breachers to the full extent to send an important message of deterrence. Manderson told Parliament last week that the prosecutors’ office had been asked to appeal the community service sentence.

In their letters to the Cayman people they both said they had been stupid and were deeply sorry.

“If there was any way I could go back and fix it, I would. My hope is that the people of the Cayman Islands will forgive me,” Mack (18) said in her letter, which was handed to the court. “I made the biggest mistake of my life so far… I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest apologies to both the government and the community of the Cayman Islands, I feel terrible about my mistake and I hope that the nation will be able to forgive me,” she added.

Caymanian Jet Ski champion Ramjeet wrote that he was not only deeply sorry but embarrassed.

“I should have known better than to put our community at risk as I did,” he said. “I made a decision without thinking about the long-term effects it would have on our community; words cannot express how truly sorry I am for the anxiety, frustration, and inconvenience that you all have experienced. This is especially saddening, and I would go back and change it all if I could.”