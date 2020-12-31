Bush makes no mention of crimes in rambling message
(CNS): In a disjointed and rambling New Year Message, Speaker McKeeva Bush found time to take aim at unidentified individuals who have criticised him and the government, but made no apology for his violent and shameful conduct that led to his assault conviction earlier this month. Bush said there were people who had “conducted themselves mischievously” for personal gain and said they were not good examples to follow.
Bush said he could be “scolded” but said that “we should not go about insulting people”. The speaker said this despite calling his own victim in the assault case a “mother f*#^ing lesbian” in a text message circulated among a WhatsApp group shortly after his attack on the bar manager at the Coral Beach Bar in February.
Bush, who is still running for office in West Bay West in May, took credit for the Unity Government’s management of COVID-19, as he called for unity from the community in building “a better society”.
See the full message on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
What a disgrace
He is seriously DISGUSTING! It is even more disgusting and unacceptable that Alden and the MPs have not removed him from office.
What mr. MILLER is saying on this matter now ?
People are always quick to throw stones when they don’t know all the facts. Big up Mr. Speaker. Rest easy knowing that you have taken accountability.
We can do this the easy or hard way Caymanians. Either way you choose, change is imminently certain.
His message , does he think he is QE II ?
No , he thinks he is God’s gift to Cayman.
He’s letting Trump be his example to follow.
Does this man know no shame?
I personally think CNS should be ashamed that they are not using his full name and titles when referring to him in their articles
Give the man his due,
In future please refer to him as “convicted criminal W. Mckeeva Bush who unfortunately happens to also somehow be Speaker and MP, when he is not busy on druken rampages and assaulting women”
He is not just some random man
I hope this issue is rectified in the new year
Thanks
🙌
Does anyone listen to this convicted violent criminal.
This man . This drunken rambling message. What has happened to the cayman sense of propriety. Stand up for honesty and integrity. Mac is making us look like a joke in the rest of the western world. He needs to stay home, shut up and give up his misogynistic views. There is nothing at all respectful about this creep. Vote him out – please
Bush said there were people who had “conducted themselves mischievously” for personal gain and said they were not good examples to follow. There is the answer good people!! But why is he degrading himself like this? Remember, a leopard never changes his spots!!
I was under the misunderstanding that convicted criminals could not run for office.
Silly me.
WBW voters take note. Is this the sort of person you want to represent you? In 30+ years has your families situation really improved. Or have you just been kept placated with the droppings from his table?
His comment regarding persons conducting themselves for personal gain not being good examples to follow should tell you all you need to know. He is that person.
What if he gave me and 15 relatives status? I would not be able to be here without it. We have received hundreds of thousands of dollars of government aid, education and healthcare costs, and some of us are even being paid by the Caymanian people to stay home while the borders are closed. None of this would be possible without Mac. Praise be upon him.
Did his illegal “treating” event proceed at Barcadere Park on the 26th? Was the media there taking pictures to file with SIPL Commission?
WBW voters don’t read these comments, they are totally ignorant of the slippery forever honorable’s disgraceful behavior.
They only know what he tells them, and anything else is dismissed as “political jealousy” or “Limey governor/FCO trying to keep down a man of the people”.