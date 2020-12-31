Bush makes no mention of crimes in rambling message

Speaker McKeeva Bush delivers his New Year Message

(CNS): In a disjointed and rambling New Year Message, Speaker McKeeva Bush found time to take aim at unidentified individuals who have criticised him and the government, but made no apology for his violent and shameful conduct that led to his assault conviction earlier this month. Bush said there were people who had “conducted themselves mischievously” for personal gain and said they were not good examples to follow.

Bush said he could be “scolded” but said that “we should not go about insulting people”. The speaker said this despite calling his own victim in the assault case a “mother f*#^ing lesbian” in a text message circulated among a WhatsApp group shortly after his attack on the bar manager at the Coral Beach Bar in February.

Bush, who is still running for office in West Bay West in May, took credit for the Unity Government’s management of COVID-19, as he called for unity from the community in building “a better society”.