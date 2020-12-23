Bush’s victim was afraid to leave home

Speaker McKeeva Bush and his lawyer, Michael Alberga

(CNS): Details of the fear and intimidation felt by the woman who was assaulted by Speaker McKeeva Bush have been outlined in the magistrate’s sentencing ruling, which Cayman News Service has now obtained and posted in the CNS Library. In a statement, Livia Kwong told investigators that because of who had assaulted her and events in the wake of the attack, she had been afraid to leave home. In the ruling, which includes the agreed facts of the case, Kwong said she felt pressured to remain silent.

Bush had named Kwong in a statement he released shortly after the incident after it had become public knowledge, which had fuelled her fears. In that statement Bush claimed he had no memory of the incident but was aware that he had lashed out at those trying to help him and apologised.

But during his sentencing hearing, the crown had revealed evidence of messages sent by Bush in a WhatsApp group immediately after the fact where he had called Kwong “a mother fucking lesbian” and accused her of kicking him.

At the sentencing hearing Bush’s attorney, Michael Alberga, had once again suggested that Kwong had started the violence and that rather than helping Bush when he fell over, as she had claimed, she had in fact assaulted him. Alberga went as far as to suggest that she had spat at Bush.

However, when pressed about these claims, Alberga said that he was not saying this was what happened but that it could have been what happened and his client could not say either way as a result of his level of intoxication and memory loss.

But Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn made it clear in the ruling that she had viewed the video tape carefully. She could see that after Bush fell over as a result of being so drunk, he was first assisted by a member of staff, who was clearly unable to help him up, before he went to fetch Kwong. She, too, had struggled to get Bush to his feet before he began assaulting her.

“She spent some considerable time at his side trying to help him to his feet so that he may leave,” Magistrate Gunn wrote in her ruling. “When she was unable to do so she tried to contact Mr Parchment… at one point the defendant managed to get to his feet. In an unprovoked attack the defendant proceeded to pull Miss Kwong by the hair and hit her to the head,” she said, adding that she was “satisfied that this was captured on the CCTV”.

As she outline the facts in her general observations, Magistrate Gunn said that, as an elected member of Parliament, he should act with honour and decorum.

“However, the defendant’s behaviour that night was shameful. To drink to such a degree that one becomes violent is reprehensible,” she said.

In her ruling the magistrate also noted the importance of recording the conviction in this case, given the seriousness of the offence, and pointed out that the challenges that Bush would now face seeking a visa to travel overseas are the same as anyone convicted of a crime.

“The defendants visa plight is not unique,” she said, adding that most offenders have the same problem and it is a “natural consequence of offending”.

The magistrate said that not having a conviction recorded is “exceptional” and only happens in relation to specific sets of circumstances. In this case, she said, not recording the conviction “would be disproportionate and send out entirely the wrong message as to how serious matters are considered by the courts”.

Alberga had asked the court not to record a conviction, and without naming Austin Harris, the MP for Prospect, he had referred to his case, which he described as a “mishap”. However, Harris had pleaded guilty to a very drunken and violent assault on his girlfriend at a social event and was lucky enough not to have the conviction recorded or face any sanction for the offence.