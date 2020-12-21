Speaker’s behaviour shameful, says magistrate

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Cayman Islands Parliament

(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush is under home curfew after a magistrate suspended a short two month prison sentence and fined him $700 on Monday for his conviction for assault and disorderly conduct. Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn described his behaviour as reprehensible and said she needed to send a message to the community. Bush has also been ordered to pay the medical expensive of his victim, Livia Kwong.

The full ruling is expected to be available later today. Check back to CNS for the full story later.