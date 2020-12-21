Speaker’s behaviour shameful, says magistrate

McKeeva Bush, Speaker of the Cayman Islands Parliament

(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush is under home curfew after a magistrate suspended a short two month prison sentence and fined him $700 on Monday for his conviction for assault and disorderly conduct. Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn described his behaviour as reprehensible and said she needed to send a message to the community. Bush has also been ordered to pay the medical expensive of his victim, Livia Kwong.

The full ruling is expected to be available later today. Check back to CNS for the full story later.

  1. Anonymous says:
    21/12/2020 at 5:11 pm

    This isn’t even a slap on the wrist!!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    21/12/2020 at 4:49 pm

    And yet I can recall clearly that when I appeared in traffic court for late payment of a speeding fine, Magistrate Gunn was quite willing to offer me seven days in jail as an alternative to paying the fine. I don’t remember her saying this would be suspended, nor do I recall having assaulted anyone.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    21/12/2020 at 4:39 pm

    What more can be said. This mans arrogance knows no bounds.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    21/12/2020 at 4:37 pm

    Exactly what message does the magistrate imagine this sends to the community?

    Reply

