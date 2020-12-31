More gongs for COVID-related work

(CNS): Another eight travellers have tested positive for COVID-19, two of whom are symptomatic, in the final batch of 392 test results for 2020, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has confirmed. Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper has announced the award of another 26 Certificates and Badges of Honour for outstanding COVID-19 related work.

The additional cases announced today bring the total number of active cases to 42, with eight of those people showing symptoms of the virus. However, none of them are currently in hospital.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes is now 620, significantly less than a recent high of over 1,100.

As there have only been private flights arriving in Cayman since the week before Christmas it seems these latest positive cases are among people coming to the end of their 14 days. However, Dr Lee confirmed that they will all remain in isolation until they are considered recovered.

The latest positive cases bring Cayman’s running total of COVID-19 cases to 338, with just two fatalities. Public health officials have now carried out 60,382 tests for the virus.

Announcing the additional awards for outstanding COVID-19 related work, the governor said, “2020 has been a quite extraordinary year and so many people on our Islands have stepped up to support our community. When looking around the world at how the virus is raging, we are blessed indeed to be largely COVID-free apart from a small number of returning travellers, all in 14 days of isolation to manage any risk.”

These awards focus on healthcare workers, teachers and those involved in the procurement of test kits. “This is a larger number of awards than in the past reflecting the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic and the outstanding contribution of so many individuals,” Roper added.

See the full list below:

For meritorious services rendered during the COVID Pandemic:

Education

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre Dual Entry Student Liaison/Literacy Specialist – Lorna Blackman

Department of Education Services Head of Business Services – Mark Ray

East End Special Educational Needs Coordinator – Troy Rodgers

Edna Moyle Primary School Counsellor – Amy Hunt

George Town Primary School Assistant Teacher Year 4 (1:1) – Briana Welds

Lighthouse School Teacher – Carolyn Powell

Deputy Principal Red Bay Primary School – Ryan Dale

Special Support Aide Sir John A. Cumber Primary School – Esther Rivers

Special Support Aide Sir John A. Cumber Primary School – Nuvia Manderson

Health Services Authority

Director of Sister Islands Health Services – Dr Srirangan Velusamy

Nurse Manager GP Services – Joanna Rose-Wright

Director of Corporate Services – Douglas Vinton

Director of Support Services Caswell Walford

Facilities Manager – Christopher McNamee

Clinical Head of Department GP Services– Dr Eryka Simmons

General Practitioner – Dr Ricardo Clarke

Nurse Manager CCU – Karen Pinnock-Stewart

Procurement of test kits and testing of the public

Susan Olde, OBE

Matthew Forbes, OBE

Vernie Coe

Craig Merren

Dr Bella Beraha

Dr Yaron Rado, Doctor’s Hospital

Cayman Airways

CEO– Fabian Whorms

Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service

Director – Steven Barrett

Support for children in need

Chairperson Feed Our Future – Stacey VanDevelde