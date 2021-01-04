Cayman faces new EU blacklisting
(CNS): The European Parliament is planning a new blacklist of tax havens and the Cayman Islands appears to be at the heart of the move. While local political leaders here have made much of the efforts last year to get this jurisdiction removed from the existing blacklist, MEPs believe the removal of Cayman from it makes a mockery of the concept. As a result they have voted for new criteria that will see Cayman and other places with zero tax rates on corporate profits blacklisted again.
Reforming the blacklist of tax havens was discussed at a meeting in early December of the EU Subcommittee on Tax Matters (FISC), and the de-listing of the Cayman Islands in October was a significant issue. During his introduction to the meeting, Dutch MEP Paul Tang, who chairs the committee, said, “A list of tax havens that fails to include the world’s biggest tax haven doesn’t really deserve to carry the name.”
CNS contacted the Cayman Islands Ministry of Financial Services about the latest threat and officials said that the Cayman government will continue engaging with the EU on the issue this year, albeit given the limitations on travel.
“The EU listing process has evolved several times since the initiative was launched in 2017. Regarding the MEPs’ vote, we note that they call for EU Member States to also be included in the EU listing process,” the ministry stated.
The ministry said that in an earlier meeting the EU had noted the importance of dialoguing with regulatory bodies, including the OECD, in relation to the ongoing work of listing process. “The Cayman Islands Government notes that the OECD, following an assessment of our tax regime, gave it their highest rating of not harmful,” officials stated in an emailed response.
But the debate and press release from the later meeting on this issue makes it clear that the dissatisfaction with Cayman having been removed from the list goes beyond OECD standards.
MEPs referred to the Tax Justice Network’s research on the 60% of profit that they said goes through this jurisdiction and escapes taxation in their countries, compared to the mere 2% going through the nations that are on the blacklist. The issue of Cayman’s zero tax rate is the problem.
MEPs said the fact that the Cayman Islands had been removed from the blacklist while running a zero percent tax rate policy is proof enough, and all jurisdictions with a zero percent corporate tax rate or with no taxes on companies’ profits should be automatically placed on the list.
In correspondence seen by CNS, Cayman Finance identified the problem of the EU’s reliance on research by the Tax Justice Network. CEO Jude Scott told board members that the “tremendous reliance by EU decision makers on reports by TJN”, which had fundamental statistical flaws, needed to be addressed.
He said Cayman Finance was seeking support from the government’s statistical team or for public cash to be used to fund external experts to do a full analysis of the 2020 TJN reports to give Cayman “a credible basis for challenging, and, if appropriate, publicly discrediting, the TJN ratings of the Cayman Islands”.
But he added, “To date, we have not received this support.” As a result he is now seeking support from the Cayman Finance board to fund the external experts themselves, as he highlighted the urgency of the situation.
Meanwhile, although the FISC has accepted that EU countries are responsible for 36% of tax havens and it must scrutinise all member states as well, the MEPs are seeking new criteria “to judge if a country’s tax system is fair”. They also said that “removal from the blacklist should not be the result of only token tweaks”, a point that will have a direct impact on the Cayman Islands’ main economic pillar.
The MEPs have already adopted a resolution setting out the changes they want to see to make the process of listing or de-listing a country more transparent, consistent and impartial. “It also proposes adding criteria to ensure that more countries are considered a tax haven and prevent countries from being removed from the blacklist too hastily,” members said in their press release.
Tang said, “While the list can be a good tool, it is currently lacking an essential element: actual taxhavens.”
Watch the video of the FISC meeting here.
See the resolution and the press release in the CNS Library.
Category: Business, Financial Services
Oh no! How will we survive with only North America, South America, Russia, the UK, China and the rest of Asia and Africa to do business with!! /s
Anyone with money in Europe has either stashed it in an European tax haven or gotten themselves out altogether. Cayman does very little business directly with Europe (I heard 4% but I’d be surprised if it was even that high). Let them isolate themselves from the offshore world.
In fact let’s blacklist them so no offshore jurisdiction will do business with a company or person in an EU member state. Watch the capital fly away from there as fast as they can.
As a Caymanian living in Europe- have noticed a trend over the last 4 years which has accelerated ie more “onshoring” vs “offshoring”. Last year the exempt funds regime was destroyed, China’s growth in question and now the final death commeth with this further threat of blacklisting in a post Brexit world. Lord help us. This may be the End for all things offshore.
Read the Brexit document. Countries like Cayman will no longer have the protection we need from things like this. Good ole Boris might have sold us out, no wonder it’s now Parlament instead of the MLA. They know something we don’t?
We will not be able to please them as they keep moving the gold post and we are competition.
It’s time for the CI to say FU to the EU..
Enough of this crap of moving the goal post every time they feel like it..
We’ve met all the criteria for getting off the blacklist time after time. Now they’re saying the criteria have to be designed explicitly to ensure Cayman is non-compliant? I can’t say I’m surprised since that has always been the intention. They can’t compete with us so they want to put us out of business.
Since we now know that appeasement won’t work it is clear that we need to take the following steps: firstly unite the overseas territories/ zero tax jurisdictions so that we can respond as one; second get a decent PR campaign going to counter the misinformation and nonsense being spread by the TJN and to remind people that tax is not a moral issue; thirdly to make it clear that if any jurisdictions are blacklisted all of them will immediately repeal economic substance and all the regulations that we have been forced to impose.
Fourth: create a blacklist for anti-competitive tax practices and predatory international policies and put the EU on it then bam all EU businesses from the offshore world.
#blacklistsmatter
I’m not the world’s biggest fan of Alden or this government, but no one can honestly say there was a credible alternative.
This is happening. There is nothing anyone can do here to stop it. The only thing we can do is drag it out as long as possible. If we’re lucky the EU will collapse in on itself before they manage to ruin us.
Racist list anyway.
Now that the UK is no longer a part of the EU, can we just say FU to the EU?
You will never satisfy the EU. The French and Germans want to impose their tax structure on the whole world, not just Cayman. They are already butting heads with the US and next the UK. You don’t want to be the cat in that dog fight. Satisfy the US and UK financial institutions and you will be fine. Your immediate worry is the UK trying to require a public beneficial ownership registry. The US doesn’t do this and doesn’t care so long as the IRS can get what it wants. Sell the UK on the idea that London has to compete with the US on this, not with the backward and socialist EU.
I see absolutely no reason for freely available corporate structure and ownership data to be put online. Of course people will bleat about privacy but when this place is the sixth biggest finance centre globally, when $2 trillion is laundered every year and when only 1% of that STOLEN money is recovered, any jurisdiction effectively helping to hide this information will always be suspected. Add to this the woefully under resourced AML structure, the fact the island has NEVER convicted a money launderer and it is hardly surprising the EU is acting as it does or CFATF how they do.
Yes. But in a nice way.
Repeal all the economic substance laws ! FU to the EU.
get rid of the self regulatory bodies. Also permitting practicing attorneys to sit on the regulatory body for attorneys is ridiculous
Attorneys do not sit in any body that regulates attorneys in Cayman – that is just factually wrong.
Agreed. Why are attorneys and accountants able to self-regulate? This only breeds the opportunity for them to insulate themselves against attack, which might be warranted. And it allows for them to attack other competitors, which is unwarranted, just like has happened with local attorneys having to defend themselves in court.
It is wondered what CARA and CILPA are doing to protect the major law firms, who are attached to corporate management and trust companies, that are being investigated for tax impropriety? How much protection are they allotting to themselves, since they can control AML issues?
With unlicensed practice of Cayman law by lawyers in foreign jurisdictions, who (in many instances) have attachments to local law firms, why have none of the local law firms’ partners been prosecuted for aiding and abetting as accessories or for conspiracy to profit from unlawful practice of Cayman law? Where these unlawful profits are deposited into bank accounts, is this not money laundering?
Why is it that the Government is protecting these law firms from prosecution, but allowing CILPA and CARA to go after local attorneys for nominal issues unconstitutionally?
Why has the Attorney General not seemed to have done anything? Who is it that he and the Government are protecting?
This has to be the worst leadership that the Cayman Islands has ever seen. What is the Premier trying to achieve?
Also, as can be expected, the Cayman Islands is always going to be under attack from onshore jurisdictions trying to shift the goalposts every time the Cayman Islands irons out the kinks. As the Leader of the Opposition said (of the OECD and FATF) that “every time they cannot score a goal, they keep shifting the goal posts”. It’s remarkable how inhumane the treatment that the Cayman Islands gets treated internationally.
Also it now in humane how bad the local attorneys are being treated by the Government, who cannot take the international pressure brought on them. It’s an all around bad situation.
What is happening is that, where professionals are trying to uphold the law, there are constant attacks to discredit the Cayman Islands internationally and, now (presumably due to international pressure) locally (such as the local attorneys that are trying to uphold constitutional rights of them and their clients) by making the decisions to throw local attorneys under the bus to save themselves and those that they protect.
face facts…our ‘financial services’ is based on money laundering and tax evasion.
the more people deny this the bigger hole you will dig for yourself
Not true. It can be used for that purpose but its an extremely risky way to do it if you ever are investigated by tax authorities. The Cayman Islands is a transparent tax neutral jurisdiction. You cannot hide money from any government in the Cayman Islands, but you can exploit tax loopholes and use legal investing methods to accumulate wealth, or pay less tax. Keep in mind the word “LEGAL” when discussing the financial services industry here.
You sir are an ass..
Ridiculously stupid comment
Hahaha what a fool you is star did not get any Christmas gifts eh! Alden soon bring ya turkey and Ham on the other hand he will send Beatdown Mac wid some Spam you ungreatful “basturd” I support the UK 1000%
Who is the burden now? EU is deliberately doing this to disadvantage and destroy the UK’s financial situation and they meanwhile kissing Beijing’s ass to get money to support their defunct governments. Run them broke ass Racist Cock#@!%&$ outta here Cayman!
The accounting firms got their mandatory annual Cayman audits for 12,000 Cayman private equity funds, so they got what they wanted.
More Brexit sourgrapes from the E.U., no coincidence they are picking on a British Crown colony.
Absolutly my tough ” Say it as it is” and we won’t be the only ones + we are competition.
They seem to think we’re some child incarcerating woman beating backwards banana republic…oh hold on…nevermind.
Yet you still here!!!!
Still hoping someone in judiciary will see merely “grounding” an adult government representative for publicly beating a woman is insufficient punishment. Obviously you’re one who agrees with this slap on the wrist for PUBLICLY BEATING A WOMAN…your family must be very proud of you. BTW it should be “still are here”…I know English is hard.
If you don’t like it here then go!
You can bring up the crappy things here that SHOULD be easily fixed and still stay here for the good. The effing problem is no one is fixing the bad things. And YES, they can easily be remedied like ditching fat Mac for one.
If spy and vampire movies have taught me anything it’s never trust guys in black turtlenecks that seem to have been drained of blood.
Where’s the LOL button! 😂
Same old nonsense – like a broken record.
And so the EU moves the goalposts yet again……
Alden say hush unaaah friggin mouth before he lick unaaah down like his mentor McKeewa did Ms Kwong His plan is get unnnah infected with this new strain and distract us from this type of crap going A couple of you will die he will be re-elected and return to his village ram status !
Predictable outcome !
It was only a matter of time before the goalposts were moved again. The oh so reassuring discourse from our dear .gov was yet another attempt at dissimulation . Who would have guessed ?
The OECD’s aim is to impose public Beneficiary Ownership for every single fiduciary entity / company / financial institution on island and nothing else, bringing the financial industry of the island to a grinding halt ! I very much doubt they will stop short before that is in place and Cayman off its peg to the USD and heavily indebted .
As to our dear .gov having a plan during an election year , I sense this is probably something as likely as the Dump issue getting resolved by the current administration !
Oh my god, does it ever end? I’m beginning to see why the UK withdrew from Europe…
Wasn’t Ms Rivers recently congratulating herself about the great steps she had taken to address the common misconceptions about Cayman – or was that just in Hollywood?
Complete waste of 4 years.
lets just accept we’re going to forever be on blacklist, unwind the previous b/s laws and regulations and save ourselves the time and hassle and just say… whatever… and concentrate our CI-Inc. marketing budget on educating the world on what we actually do down here.
Do you see now? They will keep changing the rules. Will we keep jumping through new hoops?
If anyone in Cayman honestly believes that onshore jurisdictions care about investment flows/tax neutrality/facilitating pension funds’ investments etc (here list all the offshore jurisdiction selling points – which I believe in and support, by the way), they are kidding themselves. Politicians onshore don’t care, and their voters don’t care.
This regulatory pressure on Cayman – the poster child of offshore – will not stop.
But I do think Cayman has no choice but to continue jumping through the hoops.
Seems if you have to always defend yourself you may be cutting it too close. And as much as you want to spew technical jargon-these Islands have always operated in the shadows, and have a deserved reputation.
….you really haven’t a clue, do you…..
Strike three. Expecting the usual pathetic response by CIG. Plan accordingly.
They’ll get it all under control again…instead of Tara they send Mac this time and get a woman to touch his dish while he’s eating.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
go away you’re so boring
Alden resign now!
Tara resign now!
Please do not run in 2021 you do not deserve another chance to screw up the country more
People we need alternatives…anyone with integrity…lots of smart Caymanians out there..your country needs you now more than ever.
Allow Status Holders to run.
You mean the law-abiding ones that want the best for this country and actually understand how the rest of the world works and could implement benefits for all caymanians – not just their cronies?? Please – you’re making too much sense for the umpteenth generation locals who’d feel threatened by too much common sense filling local politics.
The EU is demanding a “fair” corporate tax rate be implemented in Cayman or be on their blacklist. Curious if low-tax jurisdictions are being blacklisted by them.
The Premier and Minister of Financial Services really only have one important job and they are failing at it miserably.
The unity government are shambolic in every sense of the word
Unified in pillaging, embarrassing and ultimately destroying the islands.
Do not waste any public funds on Cayman Finance. It is a pay to play club of super rich firms. Let them spend from their profits not the public coffers
Tara and Alden you cannot stay silent on this issue the way you have over McKeeva’s conviction for assaulting a woman.
This is now about the livelihood of Cayman’s main economic pillar. The fallout of again being on the black list by the EU is something the Caymans cannot afford. Does this government have a viable plan?
Imagine where we’d be, if we had allocated half of the last three years gay-fighting budget on effective international diplomacy.
These assholes in Brussels again!!!!!
Effectively anyone with a more efficient taxation system than them is a haven. Ireland has fairly light corporate tax…are they a haven?
Lol thought you guys were ever so powerful! Maybe you should just tell um you covid free, that might help 🤣😂 Seriously though it seems you depend more on greasing palms(Dolla dollar bills )than actual economic strategy. 2021 and you still have but one useful industry, of course, it is positioned for non-locals. You guys are brilliant.
Oh go fly a kite..you are a total ass!
Kmany, you are spot on!
Glad you thought we were ever so powerful. No one that lives here thinks that. Help enlighten us oh genius one. Throw us some your never-ending Dolla dollar bills!