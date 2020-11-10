Legal ganja hits new high in US election

(CNS): Several more states in the US voted in last Tuesday’s elections to legalise the use of ganja in various down ballot referendums across the country. Coupled with the changing attitude towards the use of cannabis, Joe Biden’s win has seen cannabis stocks soar, given the increased likelihood of the drug’s decriminalisation. The results demonstrate increasing support for legalised ganja across geographic and party lines.

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all cleared cannabis for recreational adult use, bringing the total number of states where it is legal to 15.

“They passed overwhelmingly; they were not close races,” John Hudak, a cannabis policy expert and deputy director at the Brookings Institution, told CNN. “This is a resounding win for cannabis.”

The US recreational and medical ganja industry is expected to post $19 billion in sales this year, and with more states, such as New York and Pennsylvania, likely to add to the list in 2021, sales could reach $25 billion.

Despite the increasing widespread support right across the country for legalisation, there are still some roadblocks at the federal level. A Senate led by Republican Mitch McConnell will mean cannabis legislative measures from a Biden administration won’t make it to the floor, given the leader’s personal opposition.

This, some industry experts say, is not the end of the world for the growing sector but a real shame for many reasons, not least the potential that a fully legalised national cannabis industry could have in spurring economic growth in the wake of the pandemic.