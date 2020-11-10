Legal ganja hits new high in US election
(CNS): Several more states in the US voted in last Tuesday’s elections to legalise the use of ganja in various down ballot referendums across the country. Coupled with the changing attitude towards the use of cannabis, Joe Biden’s win has seen cannabis stocks soar, given the increased likelihood of the drug’s decriminalisation. The results demonstrate increasing support for legalised ganja across geographic and party lines.
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all cleared cannabis for recreational adult use, bringing the total number of states where it is legal to 15.
“They passed overwhelmingly; they were not close races,” John Hudak, a cannabis policy expert and deputy director at the Brookings Institution, told CNN. “This is a resounding win for cannabis.”
The US recreational and medical ganja industry is expected to post $19 billion in sales this year, and with more states, such as New York and Pennsylvania, likely to add to the list in 2021, sales could reach $25 billion.
Despite the increasing widespread support right across the country for legalisation, there are still some roadblocks at the federal level. A Senate led by Republican Mitch McConnell will mean cannabis legislative measures from a Biden administration won’t make it to the floor, given the leader’s personal opposition.
This, some industry experts say, is not the end of the world for the growing sector but a real shame for many reasons, not least the potential that a fully legalised national cannabis industry could have in spurring economic growth in the wake of the pandemic.
Category: USA, World News
“Joe Biden’s win…” Excuse me? Ain’t over yet!
#fournoreyears
It is and you need to understand that 5 million people voted for him over the orange clown.
With no cruise industry, this is how our Govt should be looking to plug the gap; ganja tourism (stay-over tourism).
Get in on it now before the rest of the Caribbean, in fact the World is now looking to move towards it and the way things move down here, we will probably be left as the only place that hasn’t done anything about it.
It will more than likely be legalized on the Moon first before Cayman at the rate our illustrious “Leaders” act on anything.
If anything, you will be able to hire every single person with a ganja conviction that cannot get work anywhere else…..unemployment issues go down right off the bat.
But I am willing to put my left nut on discussions on this topic already happening behind closed doors so that certain parties get all the rights/import/export licenses etc and I would bet my right nut that they are the ones of such Christian notoriety and esteem that you will think it a mistake when it all comes to light further down the road.
you gamble with your nuts? you’re not doing it right.
Amphetamines, including methamphetamine, were first synthesized in the early part of the 20th century, although they were not identified for medical use until the 1930s. First manufactured as a bronchial dilator, they were quickly prescribed for a variety of other conditions—narcolepsy, attention deficit disorder, obesity, and fatigue.
American pharmacist John Stith Pemberton founded Coca-Cola in 1886 with a beverage concoction of cocaine and sugary syrup.
The company removed cocaine from its products in 1903—a move likely motivated more by racial bias and tightening regulations than by health concerns.
Blazing a trail for the future.
We do not need anymore idiots in Cayman burning up their brain. They barely have any sense, ambition, or decorum as it is.
What I do with my brain shouldn’t bother you.
Even worse when they refer to us as “they”. Obviously na from ya and none of their business.
3:51 pm, when u burn up.your brain, and become a burden on government, the tax payets money will support you, so you see it does bother me and all of us
So make alcohol illegal then. All it does it cause DUI deaths and stabbing at night clubs.
What justification do you offer for the double standard?
In Cayman, Cannabis flower is illegal because it is scheduled as having no recognized medical benefit, yet its oil is legally imported and prescribed by a medical practice.
What justification do you have for this inconsistency in the law?
3:12pm
I see there are still those amongst us who abide by the “Reefer Madness” diatribe that was spouted decades ago and has since been turned upside down by more medical evidence than Quaker has Oats.
Are you one of those that also thinks ganja is the gateway drug to all others whilst alcohol and cigarettes are not THE gateway drugs?
Maybe do some research, we live in 2020, not the 1940s.
I’m yet to find a valid argument for not legalizing personal growing here, and open to discussion. In my opinion, it would kill the cash cow they smuggle along with the guns etc.
“smoking is bad” – then why allow tobacco? Besides, it can be vaped or baked into sweets for safe ROA
“it makes you lazy” – I have a Master’s degree and grow my own on my own land. I also make 5k+ KYD a month. I was a previous alcoholic, and prefer it to relax when I get home in the evening. Sober for 9 years this coming Dec 31st.
“it legitimizes the drug lords” – I’d never buy any of that brown crap from Jamaica ever again if personal growing was legal. I can only hide a few plants safely so sometimes I check the rasta next door for a quarter pound. Sucks that I might’ve supported a gun coming in, but there’s an easy way to fix this.
“you don’t need drugs to relax or live happy” – ok boss, I see you with that 3rd cup of coffee at 2:30 pm. Taking the regular dose of Zzquil tonight to fall asleep too? Popped that 1mg Lorazepam for anxiety lately? What about those anti-depressant pills your daughter is on and all of those Adderall you son takes?
“just get it prescribed legally” – insurance won’t cover it and I must pay for a follow up every 3 months? $115 for a lil half a gram of oil? Doctor’s Express is appreciated for their services but why give them a monopoly? There’s brilliant Caymanian chemists who could extract the oil locally. Why not export instead of import?
“it makes it easier for teens to get” – actually no, studies show that teen use decreases in legal places. Why? Because instead of going down rock hole to buy a 5 from a stranger, it would be placed behind a controlled counter like alcohol/tobacco.
Prohibition of Alcohol created a billion dollar black market. Have we not learned? Cannabis tourism has generated millions and millions in revenue in legalized states.
Thank you for your testimony. It seems a no-brainer to me; we can either fight a winless war against the profiteers that bring ganja in, or we can benefit as a territory by decrminalising/legalising it, and keeping that money here in the governmental coffers. People gonna use, it’s just a question of who benefits from those sales. No brainer.
Smoking anything is bad for the lungs; that’s about it for the list of harmful side-effects from ganja usage.
yeah cayman, what are you waiting on ?? just want to keep locking people up for smoking a spliff?? GET A DAMN GRIP. ALDEN and his fake promises to decriminalize weed/ganja/kaya/mary-jane/the devils lettuce. what ever you call it .. YOU REMEMBER PPMs false claims about decriminalizing it? Just to win the the last election? Lets see what ALDEN and KEKE (McKeeva) GOING TO DO for 2021!!!