Man charged with arson for police office blaze

Rupert Spence

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from George Town appeared in court on Tuesday, facing charges of arson in connection with the fire at the police records office last month and a car fire. Rupert Spence was remanded in custody until Friday, when he will appear in Grand Court. Spence is suspected of setting the blaze at the RCIPS Business Centre at Windjammer Plaza, Walkers Road, on 26 October.

He has also been charged with setting a vehicle on fire in August as well as charges relating to ganja and driving offences.