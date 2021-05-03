Dart tobacco purchase could have ganja connection

Dunhill cigarettes are among the products made by British American Tobacco

(CNS): The decision by Cayman’s largest landowner and investor to gradually increase his shares in one of the world’s most unethical and declining industries may prove to be more than meets the eye. Dart officials have refused to comment on the purchase of shares in British American Tobacco and a rival tobacco company, Imperial Brands, with a total value of around US$7 billion, by one of Kenneth Dart’s network of companies, which was disclosed as a result of regulatory requirements.

Dart’s multi-billion dollar conglomerate, headquartered here in Cayman, has a diverse portfolio and has invested in tobacco before. Dart is known as a vulture capitalist and may hope to profit on what has been described as “distressed equity”, but some experts believe there may be a ganja connection.

According to a March report on Reuters, British American Tobacco has acquired a 20% stake in Organigram, a Canadian cannabis producer, stating that this was to expand beyond its main tobacco business. “This move takes us into a new space and we are not ruling out any product innovation,” David O’Reilly, director of Scientific Research at BAT, said in the article.

Dart has refused to speak about this investment, which appears on the surface to be out of line with the image the company has tried to promote in the Cayman Islands. “We do not comment on investment decisions,” officials told CNS when we asked about the decision.

Dart’s Cayman-based Spring Mountain Investments has built a 7% stake in BAT and 3% stake in Imperial Brands, according to media reports, which is a heavy investment in a declining sector that has acquired a terrible reputation because of the health related consequences of its products as well as the efforts by the tobacco firms to deceive their customers.

However, some are speculating that this investment has more to do with the emerging legal ganja sector in North America and the Caribbean Region rather than the declining tobacco market.

Cayman is one of a dwindling number of Western countries that still criminalises consumption of ganja, though the use of specific oils extracts and tinctures prescribed by a doctor is legal and medical practitioners are able to secure a licence to import the medicinal cannabis.

During the recent election campaign a number of the candidates now in the PACT Government spoke about reviewing the ganja laws to decriminalise its use and expunge past criminal records for consumption and minor possession charges. Some of the newly elected members are keen to go further and introduce legal cultivation for the medical market.

Juliana O’Connor-Connolly specifically committed to introduce such a policy if she was returned to office in Cayman Brac East, where her opponent, Elvis McKeever, had run on a platform of full legalisation.

Given the result of the elections, it is clear that the issue will be raised during the next four years. Although it remains to be seen how far this government will go in its review of the laws relating to ganja, it would come as no surprise that Cayman’s wealthiest resident would be seeking to position his business to take advantage of any potential changes.