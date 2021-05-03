Greener gas cleared for ETH station

Refuel in Industrial Park

(CNS): Refuel has been given the green light by the Central Planning Authority to begin work on a second gas station for the ethanol supplier and the first fuel stop on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. Dow Travers, the owner of the islands’ only supplier of the alternative bio-based gas products, has been trying to expand for years but an earlier application was refused. However, a change of orientation and design of the proposed gas station was heard by the authority and cleared last week. Travers told CNS that he has the financing in place and hopes to break ground very soon but it could be a year before the station opens because of the processes it will need to go through.

“Our Vision is to make modern renewable content fuels commonplace in Cayman, and we have been restricted from furthering that goal for some time,” he said. “We still need to see what conditions might be part of the approval, and then go through the Building Control Unit process, which can take between 6-12 months, but we have the financing in place to break ground as soon as the regulatory requirements are met. This additional station when it hits scale will help Cayman reduce emissions from fossil fuels by around 400,000lbs a month on top of our existing station, and allow for improved scale and cost saving synergies that will help us further reduce the price to the consumer.”

As well as dealing with roadblocks in the planning application, Travers has also battled with the fuel regulator, which has blocked Refuel’s progress because of claims that the retail market is overcrowded and there are already too many gas stations in Cayman. However, all except one are part of the existing Sol-Rubis duopoly offering regular oil. Refuel is the first and only company offering the alternative ethanol and biodiesel products, which are greener and more economical.

Thanking everyone involved in the process to move Refuel closer to its expansion, Travers said that a report published by the Public Accounts Committee in 2020, which had looked at how OfReg had been regulating the sector, summed up what he has been saying for some time: “The PAC recommends that the Government ensures that its legislation and policy in respect to energy and fuels are aligned across government to encourage innovation and ensure best prices for consumers.”