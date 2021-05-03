GT man refuses to answer gun, ganja charges

Suspected drug canoe docked at Spotts Beach, 21 May 2020

(CNS): Dencle Vic Barnes (51) from George Town refused to answer charges in Grand Court Friday after claiming that his rights had been violated. Barnes is facing serious charges, including the possession of two unlicensed guns and 60 rounds of ammunition as well as importing around 70lbs of ganja, in relation to an incident in May last year. When he appeared for arraignment in court, Barnes said that he had not been arrested or interviewed before he was charged and was not prepared to answer the allegations before he was heard. However, the court recorded not guilty responses to the allegations against him.

Barnes was charged in February this year with the possession of a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and ammunition as well as the importation of drugs after the contraband was recovered from what police had said was a Jamaican style canoe in the Spotts Beach area off Shamrock Road, found during an operation on 21 May 2020.

A Jamaican man has also been charged with the same offences.

During Friday’s hearing, Barnes’ attorney said that he would be making a number of legal applications regarding the case and a trial date was set for September at the request of counsel, despite Barnes being on remand.