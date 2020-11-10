Theta puts 2020 firmly in record books

(CNS): With three weeks left of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the year is already in the record books after Subtropical Storm Theta became the twenty-ninth named storm, the most in any given season since records began. And a thirtieth one is not beyond the realms of possibility either. The US National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in the Caribbean had a 70% chance of formation by this weekend.

As Tropical Storm Eta moved very slowly north off the coast of western Cuba, and Subtropical Storm Theta headed east, threatening to become a hurricane, what could become Iota was located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms.

The NHC said the wave was expected to move westward into more conducive environmental conditions over the coming days and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend, when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Although there have been no official forecasts relating to the tropical wave from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, it is clear from its position that if a weather system develops, it will likely be in the area of the Cayman Islands at the time. Tuesday’s local forecast called for isolated showers, moderate winds and rough seas over the next 24 hours due to a spiral band from Tropical Storm Eta.