‘Modest’ improvement in school exam results

At the CHHS Class of 2020 Graduation, CHHS Principal Dr Richard Wildman with high achieving students Diamond Chambers (left) and Joshua Peart

(CNS): Government officials said “modest gains” were made by Year 11 and 12 high school students in their external examination results this year. By the end of Year 12, 86% of the Class of 2020 had attained Level 2 passes (Grades I, II or III) in English, compared to just over 75% last year. Results for maths were much lower, with just 54% of students reaching the pass mark but still an improvement on 2019, when passes were below 50%. Overall, more than 70% of all students attained five or more Level 2 passes.

Under the Cayman Islands system, after Year 11, when students complete high school, they must then attend Year 12 elsewhere in order to graduate: they can go to UCCI to begin their associate degree, attend the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) to retake some external exams if necessary and/or take vocational courses, attend a private school offering A-Level courses, or they can attend some other approved educational facility.

The figures released by government on Tuesday show that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a very challenging and disruptive year for students in government schools, they continued the steady improvement in results that has emerged over the last four years.

Click to enlarge

Acting Director of the Department of Education Services (DES) Tammy Banks-DaCosta said the improvement was a reflection of the strategies that have been being implemented. “Overall, we are showing modest gains from year-to-year attributed to strategies and interventions that have been implemented,” she stated in the release from the ministry about the results.

In the provisional results, some of which are under review by the external boards at the request of the Cayman Islands schools, the number of students achieving at least one science subject at Level 2 reached an “all-time high” of 71%, though the figures before 2016 were not provided.

Click to enlarge

In October, 330 students successfully graduated from the government’s secondary school system, including the Lighthouse School. Overall, 157 (48%) of those graduates achieved their diploma with Level 2 ‘Honours’ or ‘High Honours’.

Level 2 ‘Honours’ indicates that a student achieved seven exam passes with Grade I, II or III, or the grade equivalent in accepted exams other than Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), which are the equivalent to the Ordinary Level (O-Level) examinations. Level 2 ‘High Honours’ indicates 9 passes at Grade I or II, or the grade equivalent in accepted exams other than CSEC. The subject area passes obtained must include English and mathematics.

The Layman Scott High School on Cayman Brac performed particularly well, with 13 out of 18 graduating students (72%) reaching these achievement levels, and 89% attaining Level 2, which is at least five exam passes with Grade I, II or III.

Preliminary graduation statistics

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the students had “performed exceptionally” in the face of the COVID-19 lockdown, with the move to remote learning and the exam schedule changes.

“This speaks volumes for the level of support provided by our government school educators, support staff and of course, their parents and guardians,” the minister stated. “The dedication that our students displayed in persevering through unchartered waters cannot be understated. The resilience and tenacity of our valiant students should be a source of pride for every Caymanian.”

Three students from the Clifton Hunter High School also achieved Top 10 Merit status regionally in the CSEC May – June 2019 examination series. Diamond Chambers ranked 9th in the region in Human and Social Biology and also tied with Joshua Peart for the 7th place rank in Integrated Science. Aaliyah Powell, who was an early entry in Year 10, ranked 9th in Electronic Document Preparation.

With the challenges presented to the examinations as a result of the pandemic, 69 results submitted by the Cayman Islands are currently under review by the relevant boards.