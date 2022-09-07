People’s vote coming on gambling and ganja

Premier Wayne Panton on Radio Cayman’s For The Record

(CNS): The PACT Government is planning to roll out a referendum next year on a national lottery and the decriminalisation of ganja. Premier Wayne Panton has said that after Parliament meets later this month, he will be revealing more details about further questions that will be put to the people. Appearing on Radio Cayman last week, he said the issues and questions had not yet been settled but ganja and gambling would be on the ballot.

“We are considering doing a referendum next year,” he told the host of For The Record, Orrett Connor, on Friday when he appeared as a guest on the show. “That will include the question of having a national lottery… It will include a clarified position and a question around the decriminalisation of cannabis… as distinct from legalisation, meaning that the consequence of having a small amount for personal use isn’t going to be far-reaching and leave you with a police record.”

Panton said it was possible there would be other questions on the ballot but at this point, nothing was cast in stone.

The issue of a national vote on a lottery has been debated in the community for decades and there have been some failed attempts in the past to secure a people-initiated referendum. However, a government-initiated referendum would be an easier road to a legal lottery because it would only require a simple majority to succeed. In contrast, to initiate a people’s referendum, 25% of registered voters must sign a petition, then in the actual vote, 50% plus one of the entire electorate must vote yes.

Panton said that in addition to asking the people about a national lottery, the current legislation dealing with gambling in Cayman was no longer fit for purpose and needed to be amended because it was fueling more crime than it prevented. He said changes may also pave the way for casinos to open on ships in local waters late in the afternoon before departure.

“There is a problem with gambling in our country,” he said, noting that the law was drafted in 1964. “It was not well drafted then and, to be honest, it’s certainly not fit for purpose now.” He said the government had to try and control things and improve the gambling act.

Panton explained how criminalising gambling had deterred the victims of robbery from reporting it for fear of being held to account themselves. “It is breeding the wrong kind of activity,” he said. “Anything that is creating a situation where people have cash accumulated is a temptation.”

Cannabis was also an issue on the campaign trail and a number of candidates voiced support for decriminalisation. The premier stated shortly after taking office that the PACT Government would look at the issue this term, a move that has wide support in the community.

Some people believe the Cayman Islands should go much further, and one group of campaigners has even drafted bespoke legislation that would pave the way for recreational use and cultivation.