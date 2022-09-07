People’s vote coming on gambling and ganja
(CNS): The PACT Government is planning to roll out a referendum next year on a national lottery and the decriminalisation of ganja. Premier Wayne Panton has said that after Parliament meets later this month, he will be revealing more details about further questions that will be put to the people. Appearing on Radio Cayman last week, he said the issues and questions had not yet been settled but ganja and gambling would be on the ballot.
“We are considering doing a referendum next year,” he told the host of For The Record, Orrett Connor, on Friday when he appeared as a guest on the show. “That will include the question of having a national lottery… It will include a clarified position and a question around the decriminalisation of cannabis… as distinct from legalisation, meaning that the consequence of having a small amount for personal use isn’t going to be far-reaching and leave you with a police record.”
Panton said it was possible there would be other questions on the ballot but at this point, nothing was cast in stone.
The issue of a national vote on a lottery has been debated in the community for decades and there have been some failed attempts in the past to secure a people-initiated referendum. However, a government-initiated referendum would be an easier road to a legal lottery because it would only require a simple majority to succeed. In contrast, to initiate a people’s referendum, 25% of registered voters must sign a petition, then in the actual vote, 50% plus one of the entire electorate must vote yes.
Panton said that in addition to asking the people about a national lottery, the current legislation dealing with gambling in Cayman was no longer fit for purpose and needed to be amended because it was fueling more crime than it prevented. He said changes may also pave the way for casinos to open on ships in local waters late in the afternoon before departure.
“There is a problem with gambling in our country,” he said, noting that the law was drafted in 1964. “It was not well drafted then and, to be honest, it’s certainly not fit for purpose now.” He said the government had to try and control things and improve the gambling act.
Panton explained how criminalising gambling had deterred the victims of robbery from reporting it for fear of being held to account themselves. “It is breeding the wrong kind of activity,” he said. “Anything that is creating a situation where people have cash accumulated is a temptation.”
Cannabis was also an issue on the campaign trail and a number of candidates voiced support for decriminalisation. The premier stated shortly after taking office that the PACT Government would look at the issue this term, a move that has wide support in the community.
Some people believe the Cayman Islands should go much further, and one group of campaigners has even drafted bespoke legislation that would pave the way for recreational use and cultivation.
See Panton on FTR below:
This fella lives in a land of make believe.
As they say in Cumber Ave, ‘boy you can hear some shit!
“meaning that the consequence of having a small amount for personal use isn’t going to be far-reaching and leave you with a police record.”
Where will we get it from????
Church goers will be pressed to vote against all of this.
Q.3 – Should all Caymanians (birth, Status, etc) be allowed stand in elections for Government.
having a small amount for personal use….someone somewhere is going to have the large amount to make small amounts lol. Not against it at all. In fact it should be legalized and distributed from a proper dispensary. Let the government sell it…collect the duty. Currently Duty on cigars is 102% that’s a win for the coffers. Cannabis has long proven to have many beneficial medicinal properties. Let’s wake up and join the rest of the world. When’s the last time someone sparked up and beat their spouse? I’d pretty much say never. When’s the last time someone drank a bottle of rum and beat their spouse ? Minutes ago.
I like the idea of a referendum it means that 200 people are not deciding the fate of the island like a general election.
What should be added is “Do you think Kenneth Bryan is fit to represent this country ”
Let voters voices be heard.
Why only decriminalisation? If we’re having a referendum, why not let us vote on full legalization too?
I want to see Casinos added to the referendum. If we do gambling we may as well look at gambling tourism. Cayman would be a desired location and could present stayover tourism in slow months.
No need for a referendum on marijuana. JuJu promised it already.
Happy for this!
If I cannot grow 5 plants in my yard for personal consumption or sale to a Government dispensary I am not interested. De-Criminalizing is simply kicking the problem down the road. Legalise it and allow me to grow my 5 plants so the drug dealers go out of business. De-Criminalizing only benefits the dealers because they will get more customers who are not afraid of being arrested.
Other issues that could or should be put on the Referendum include:
1. Term limits as a MoP. Say 8 years.
2. Should Gay Marriage be made legal in the Cayman Islands?
3. Should the Cayman Islands introduce a yearly property tax for foreign owners who do not reside in the country?
4. Should the Cayman Islands limit the amount of property a foreign investor can purchase?
5. Should the Cayman Islands establish a moratorium on car importation? i.e. 10 years
1. I agree.
2. Civil Union nothing more. All the benefits not the name and done by a JP.
3. Good luck with that.
4. They will get residency and bypass.
5. Do you mean age of vehicle? If so 10 is too tight. See 10 year old vehicles better than 5 year old
Yes to questions 3 and 4.
This dude is in a world of his own. We have more pressing issues at hand.
There are always pressing issues to deal with. Have to start somewhere. Multitasking is admirable.
I listened to the Premier with OC and, although I don’t always agree with his views, this time he made sense.