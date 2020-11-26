Crown seeks ban and jail for Hill

Sandra Hill

(CNS): Crown prosecutor Darlene Oko pressed a judge to ban Sandra Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, from the internet and to lock her up for bullying local businessman, Matthew Leslie, on a social media podcast. In a sentence hearing Thursday, following Hill’s conviction in August for misusing an ICT network, Oko argued that the offence was so bad the court should issue an order restricting Hill from broadcasting online and impose jail time.

Oko painted a picture of a Hill as a defiant and disobedient person who had demonstrated an egregious pattern of conduct toward Leslie and had shown no remorse, despite the conviction. The only way to change her behaviour was to send her to prison and restrict her ability to broadcast, sending a deterrent message not just to the broader community but to Hill directly.

Defending herself and making submissions on her own behalf without an attorney, Hill argued that the crown’s position fundamentally misrepresented the case. The issues relating to Leslie in the podcast and the allegations against him were not some specific, targetted vendetta against him personally but part of a broader goal raising issues of public interest that were not being addressed.

She said there was nothing unique about what Leslie had charged was harassment, as many other public figures have found themselves the subject of Marl Road podcasts and been called out for their behaviour. She also noted that previous articles about Leslie whch did not involve the sexual predator allegations were part of legitimate and official complaints about him and his business dealings and therefore the subject of legitimate news articles.

Hill claimed that the crown had also been quick to take everything Leslie had said as gospel regarding the accusations that she had continued to post stories about him in defiance of the court, without checking. Hill gave examples where it was clear the claims were unfounded but prosecutors had taken what he said at face value.

As Hill painted a picture for the judge of what Cayman Marl Road was, she pointed out that the sources and content are not official but that was normal in the modern media landscape. She said CMR had contributed to the change in local media and that even the Compass, which she said the prosecutor had held up as an example of good media, was now publishing podcasts and utilizing social media much more.

While she said she had learned things through this experience and she would do things differently were she to do it again, she admitted being passionate about what she did and the subjects of the podcast. Hill stood by her concerns that this case was about trying to control content and potential future publication.

Hill handed in around 60 character witnesses, and the judge also allowed her to call live witnesses. Local boxing hero, Charles Whittaker and MPs (formerly MLAs) Chris Saunders (BTW) and Kenneth Bryan (GTC), himself a former journalist, gave evidence as to Hill’s character and the importance of her website and the work she does.

All three men said Hill’s site was an important part of the community as she was willing to tackle taboo subjects that to date have not been addressed in the media. They said that she gave a voice to Caymanians and was willing to tackle the issues that concerned them.

The MPs also raised concerns about criminalising Hill for what to many looked like a civil case. The prosecutor asked them if she had called either of them a sexual predator or a paedophile and what they would have done. They both said they would have sued but not sought to criminalise a reporter.

Saunders went much further and made it clear that he believed justice was not being served, given that the content of the podcast, as far as he was concerned, was well-founded and that one of his own relatives had been a victim of solicitation by Leslie.

Both Saunders and Whittaker submitted that it appeared that the court had prosecuted the wrong person.

Following a full day of submissions, Justice Roger Chapple, who is presiding in the case, said he would need time to consider the sentence and bailed Hill to appear on 10 December, when he would deliver his ruling.