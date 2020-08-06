Marl Road owner guilty of cyberbullying
(CNS): Sandra Hill, the owner of the Cayman Marl Road (CMR) website, has been convicted of abusing and harassing on an ICT network in connection with a podcast on the site and related social media, where she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator. In the first case in which the ICT law was used to prosecute a member of the media, the judge said he did not believe Hill was a proper journalist.
The case was heard by Justice Roger Chapple, sitting alone without a jury. In his written verdict read out in court on Thursday he said that “cyberbullying was an awful phenomenon” and was an apt description in this case.
As she left court following the verdict, Hill told CNS she was not surprised by the verdict, given the way that the case had been managed from the start, and once she had seen the full written ruling she would likely be appealing the conviction.
Reading his judgment via Zoom from the UK, Justice Chapple said he found that both Hill and Leslie had lied during their evidence. But he was satisfied that Hill was engaged in a long-standing campaign to harass Leslie and saw herself as a crusader, believing she was protecting the public from him.
The judge said the crown had demonstrated that Leslie had been seriously abused and harassed. And while it was obvious he was also annoyed — another element in the charge against Hill — the judge said the law should be playing no part in whether or not people were annoyed by anything on the internet.
The judge said his decision was based on whether Hill had intended to seriously abuse and harass Leslie and his right not to be bullied, balanced against Hill’s right to freedom of expression. Justice Chapple said he was satisfied that she had gone beyond the bounds of what is “a jealously guarded” but not an unfettered right by targeting Leslie in the way she did and lying about her intentions and knowledge of what this campaign would do to him.
He found that Hill was not a proper journalist as she did not follow any professional standards or specified journalistic ethics in the course of her work. The judge also said she had not given her target the opportunity to respond. He said true investigative journalists invite the subjects of their work to give their side of the story.
During the trial the court heard that Leslie was blocked from accessing Cayman Marl Road.
Leslie, who has run for elected office twice, has never been convicted of any sexual offenses, However, he was exposed on social media soliciting a prostitute, which derailed his second attempt at a seat in the Legislative Assembly in 2017.
In the podcast broadcast on CMR, entitled “Surviving Matthew Leslie”, which Hill had styled on the “Surviving R-Kelly” TV mini-series, she had recounted numerous allegations about Leslie by a number of anonymous women and accused him of being a paedophile. She also spoke of historic allegations about women who were sexually abused by police officers back in the 1990s, when Leslie was a member of the service and had left under a cloud as a result of his connection to the case.
She also accused Leslie of improper business conduct, in particular in relation to the Winter Carnival he had organised after at least one person involved in the event claims that Leslie still owes him money.
Hill will be sentenced in October. But on Thursday she remained defiant about the subject she was addressing, saying that if she had “to go sit down in Fairbanks” as a result of exposing the truth about a person who she claims poses a risk to the community, she was prepared to do that.
She’s exactly where she’s supposed to be
The most interesting part of this story is, ‘He found that Hill was not a proper journalist as she did not follow any professional standards or specified journalistic ethics in the course of her work. The judge also said she had not given her target the opportunity to respond. He said true investigative journalists invite the subjects of their work to give their side of the story.’
That pretty much sums up the problem with the internet doesn’t it? Anyone can wake up one morning, decide they’ve suddenly become a ‘journalist’, create a fancy website (or simply use a platform like Facebook) and start posting complete rubbish online.
It’s time for Sandy Hermiston, who if you didn’t already know is the current Ombudsman, to look in to this creature’s “business” and knock her off her self-imagined pedestal! Do something Sandy, don’t be a “gray man”!
Sandra crossed too many limits which were unjustified. She needs more people to file lawsuits and maybe then she will be cognizant of how many innocent people she hurt with her pathetic approach to journalism.
Maybe she wants to go down in history as some sort of Caymanian martyr. She never shows remorse even when wrong so who knows but I feel she does have vendettas and uses the platform to get whatever is in her system out or she an angry person. I’ve watched her and she sits there and just rant for hours at time without moving…just like Trump jumping from topic to topic…very incoherent.
I agree companies that advertise on CMR in my opinion cannot day they are against bullies when they support a bully
Da Wah She Get sickening thing she is
CMR states that they have the biggest audience. CMR thrives because people edge her on. Let’s see if her 20,000+ strong supporters will protest on her behalf against the courts decision.
Whatever , just think of the number if high placed low lifes exposed thanks to CMR.
Plus the innocent lives she has also ruined, or cast a smear upon.
@1:39 Lord have mercy, you won’t be singing that tune when you are her next victim.
All the companies that use her online platforms for advertising should be blackballed, they are disgusting. To get to this fiend you have to hit her where it hurts, her pocketbook. It’s the only way to go when someone doesn’t have a conscience, ethics or an ounce of human decency.
Popeye’s and Burger King are all over her pages. Someone need to say something to Peanut. Same with Miracle Brokers.
KARMA … KARMA …. KARMA
It’s so sad when an adult never learns from any of their experiences … That’s the saddest part … She has some good in her BUT she’s insistent on exposing her negatives! Unfortunate but true … She foolishly thinks airing others dirty laundry is worthy of her efforts? Really? Sad because she’s educated and I wonder why she doesn’t utilise that aspect and be an asset to her island community?
Keep her in your prayers that she will take a long, hard look in the mirror and learn to love the woman looking back at her! I truly think she has some deep issues needing resolution.. Pray she does
She is after all a daughter, sister, wife, mother & aunt!
Let’s pray she finds this an avenue of deep reflection & uses it going forward for better of herself, her family and community! I pray so!
This alien face totally deserve this.. Feel how it feels to be harrased..karma is sweet from ur friend who u once call “dumb af” oh and what was ur line…
One less donkey following ur page when i unfollowed u… cus thats what she considers all her followers..
DONKEYS”I HAVE EVIDENCE ON WRITTEN OF THIS FROM ALIEN FACE SANDRA…
Sandy does more good than bad. I hope she wins an appeal on this.
Amen. Karma in action!
I hope Matthew Leslie don’t get cold feet and have any sympathy towards her… this woman deserve this guilty verdict! She harassed this man and many others for so long…. Sandra carton is nothing but a bully.. having personal vendetta against people she do not like doesn’t give her any rights to put people on her “gossip site”
I hope an appeal is lodged in this ridiculous case.
Let’s get something clear, she is not a journalist. She causes headaches with her inaccurate, false stories. She gets to persecute people via her very own internet based forum. A very biased and unfair individual who thrives on negativity and malice.
A lot of people to blame for the behaviour because they edged her on. So let’s see if they protest for her at courthouse now. No, because they loved the gossip and dirty news now matter who she was hurting. She could have used her platform for good knowing she has a child growing up she would set a better example.
Bout damn time.
Just hoping the courts put a stop order on her “journalism” entirely
The Ombudsman/Ombudsperson(?) should be all over this as this menace commits data protection offences daily on her website and especially Facebook. Let’s see if someone can find their big girl panties and put them on for a while and hold this violator accountable.
#lockherup
Would love too…with handcuffs and whipped cream with lil strawberries on top
That’s just what you get for bucking the established canned press in Cayman. Cayman doesn’t like it’s dirty underbelly exposed and still continues to allow persecution of citizens that are brave enough to speak up.
Praise all the gods that have ever been worshipped…these are truly happy days for all the people of the Cayman Islands and indeed around the world that have been victimized by this low life. Karma’s a B!TCH!!!!!!!!
Well said Judge. There is a clear difference being being a journalist and being a bully. The host in question has thrived on bullying people to gain an audience.
Not to gain the audience but also for those persons that finance her to bully victims on their behalf.
Never believe for a minute that she exists solely on her own financing!
Easy to see who those business are. Just look at the ads.