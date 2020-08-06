Marl Road owner guilty of cyberbullying

Sandra Hill

(CNS): Sandra Hill, the owner of the Cayman Marl Road (CMR) website, has been convicted of abusing and harassing on an ICT network in connection with a podcast on the site and related social media, where she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator. In the first case in which the ICT law was used to prosecute a member of the media, the judge said he did not believe Hill was a proper journalist.

The case was heard by Justice Roger Chapple, sitting alone without a jury. In his written verdict read out in court on Thursday he said that “cyberbullying was an awful phenomenon” and was an apt description in this case.

As she left court following the verdict, Hill told CNS she was not surprised by the verdict, given the way that the case had been managed from the start, and once she had seen the full written ruling she would likely be appealing the conviction.

Reading his judgment via Zoom from the UK, Justice Chapple said he found that both Hill and Leslie had lied during their evidence. But he was satisfied that Hill was engaged in a long-standing campaign to harass Leslie and saw herself as a crusader, believing she was protecting the public from him.

The judge said the crown had demonstrated that Leslie had been seriously abused and harassed. And while it was obvious he was also annoyed — another element in the charge against Hill — the judge said the law should be playing no part in whether or not people were annoyed by anything on the internet.

The judge said his decision was based on whether Hill had intended to seriously abuse and harass Leslie and his right not to be bullied, balanced against Hill’s right to freedom of expression. Justice Chapple said he was satisfied that she had gone beyond the bounds of what is “a jealously guarded” but not an unfettered right by targeting Leslie in the way she did and lying about her intentions and knowledge of what this campaign would do to him.

He found that Hill was not a proper journalist as she did not follow any professional standards or specified journalistic ethics in the course of her work. The judge also said she had not given her target the opportunity to respond. He said true investigative journalists invite the subjects of their work to give their side of the story.

During the trial the court heard that Leslie was blocked from accessing Cayman Marl Road.

Leslie, who has run for elected office twice, has never been convicted of any sexual offenses, However, he was exposed on social media soliciting a prostitute, which derailed his second attempt at a seat in the Legislative Assembly in 2017.

In the podcast broadcast on CMR, entitled “Surviving Matthew Leslie”, which Hill had styled on the “Surviving R-Kelly” TV mini-series, she had recounted numerous allegations about Leslie by a number of anonymous women and accused him of being a paedophile. She also spoke of historic allegations about women who were sexually abused by police officers back in the 1990s, when Leslie was a member of the service and had left under a cloud as a result of his connection to the case.

She also accused Leslie of improper business conduct, in particular in relation to the Winter Carnival he had organised after at least one person involved in the event claims that Leslie still owes him money.

Hill will be sentenced in October. But on Thursday she remained defiant about the subject she was addressing, saying that if she had “to go sit down in Fairbanks” as a result of exposing the truth about a person who she claims poses a risk to the community, she was prepared to do that.