Pedestrian hit in Bodden Town, seriously injured
(CNS): Police have issued a short press release confirming that a pedestrian was knocked down and seriously injured in Lower Valley this morning. The person was hit by an as yet unidentified vehicle on Shamrock Road close to Woodland Drive. They were taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they are said to be in a serious condition at this time.
Police have closed the road where the collision occurred and officers are on scene carrying out investigations. As a result, traffic coming from the Eastern Districts is being diverted through Agricola Drive into Daniel’s Drive.
Thanking drivers for their cooperation and apologising for the inconvenience, police said an update will be issued once the road is reopened.
Category: Local News, Police
Does “as yet unidentified vehicle” mean hit and run?
Shamrock Road has no redeeming features at any point of its long stretch.
It’s badly designed. Badly constructed. Has too many roads feeding into it on both sides compounding ther congestion. Oh, and people generally drive like idiots on it, with few having an understanding of the misery their inconsiderate driving causes. For every car swerving in and out of lanes, there’s a knock on of several carts braking.
Every time there is an accident the entire road grinds to a halt.
I hope the pedestrian recovers fully, and I hope that other road users think about their driving…but I doubt it.
Between this and then cuc blocking morning traffic on SS road it took me 2 hours to get to work. I hope the pedestrian recovers and I hope CUC understand they need to work outside of rush hour.
Much of South Sound was without power for almost 5 hours this morning because a light pole jumped in front of an unsuspecting driver, again.
CUC really needs to train their light poles better.
CUC had to replace the broken pole but they could have easily closed the eastbound lane and kept the westbound open as it had the the morning rush hour(s)
question for comissioner byrne:
my dash cam records hundred of serious driving offences every week…why can’t i submit the footage to the rcips?
They don’t care about traffic offenses. It’s basically a free for all around here.
The very well resourced ‘invisible’ RCIPS don’t seem to be too bothered about the daily never ending traffic collisions-many of which sadly involve injury. There is no joined up thinking between CIG departments, or even a strategy to tackle the third-world driving problems here. The police should be able to receive dash-camera footage of traffic offences-Mine picks up thousands of dollars worth of potential fines every time I drive.
Why can’t you? Submit a tip on their website or send an email.