Pedestrian hit in Bodden Town, seriously injured

(CNS): Police have issued a short press release confirming that a pedestrian was knocked down and seriously injured in Lower Valley this morning. The person was hit by an as yet unidentified vehicle on Shamrock Road close to Woodland Drive. They were taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where they are said to be in a serious condition at this time.

Police have closed the road where the collision occurred and officers are on scene carrying out investigations. As a result, traffic coming from the Eastern Districts is being diverted through Agricola Drive into Daniel’s Drive.

Thanking drivers for their cooperation and apologising for the inconvenience, police said an update will be issued once the road is reopened.