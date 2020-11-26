Three arriving travellers positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Three inbound travellers have tested positive for COVID-19, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday. The three positive samples were among a batch of 217 coronavirus tests carried out over the last day, the rest of which were negative. There have been eight positive cases of the virus in tests carried out among people in isolation since the weekend, as spikes in the UK and the US have a knock-on effect on those travelling to Cayman from or through those countries.

All three of the people who were reported as positive Wednesday are said to be asymptomatic and are among 17 active cases of those currently in quarantine and home isolation. Just one patient is said to still have mild symptoms of the virus.

The spike in cases follows one couple being fined on Monday for multiple breaches of the home isolation rules, and admissions by officials that there have been at least three other potential breaches by people currently in isolation.

This appears to be as a result of weaknesses in the iMsafe wristbands being used by those in home-quarantine, allowing people to tamper with the device and breach quarantine boundaries without detection.