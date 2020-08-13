Ombudsman finds ‘serious issues’ with LT records

(CNS): Claims by the Department of Labour and Pensions that it wasn’t sure where some records were in response to a freedom of information request was “a serious issue”, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston said in her latest appeal decision. Hermiston has ordered the DLP to release dozens of records dating back to 2014, which it had originally refused to do on the grounds that it was too hard and the department was under resourced.

The DLP information manager had refused an FOI request for documents relating to unfair dismissal hearings by both the Labor Tribunal (LT) and the Labour Appeals Tribunal (LAT) because it “would require an unreasonable diversion of resources”, a decision that was supported by the chief officer of the Ministry of Employment and Border Control.

But the ombudsman disagreed and directed the ministry to disclose the requested records by 11 September.

In her decision Hermiston raised concerns about record keeping and the lack of resources at the labour tribunals that led to the refusal.

“It is troubling to read the statements from the Department and the LAT Secretary about the general lack of resources available for the important work of the Tribunals, including their compliance with the FOI Law,” the Ombudsman wrote. “The LAT Secretary also indicated a lack of control over the LAT’s records, including with regard to their location, which appears to be uncertain. This is a serious issue, since the management of all records, especially important records such as tribunal decisions, is a key prerequisite for an efficient and effective public service.”

Hermiston pointed out that the law does not allow a lack of control over

requested records to be included in an authority’s claims that it would be unreasonable to use their resources searching for, locating or collating a record.

She also disagreed with the time estimates and work required to deal with the request in full.

The FOI was made by a local lawyer who had originally sought the documents to help him with a case, given the lack of case law regarding wrongful dismissal claims here. He did not receive the documents in time to help with that case but he continued to pursue an FOI request, arguing that these documents should be in the public domain.

He asked for all decisions relating to unfair dismissal that have been handed down by the LT and LAT in the last 5 years (2015-2019) but only received records for 2017 and 2018. These records had previously been reviewed and were readily available.

The department said it would continue to review records dated 2015, 2016 and 2019 for publication on its website, and asked the applicant to resubmit his request for the rest at a later date.

The FOI law does not provide for the authority to do such a thing, but when he did so, more than a week later the new request was denied on the basis that it was vexatious and a substantially similar request from the same person, as well as being an unreasonable diversion of resources.

Not surprisingly, the lawyer requested an internal review, which the chief officer upheld. It was not until the case went before the ombudsman that the first two reasons were dropped but the ministry continued to deny the request, citing the level of work it would take as the department was at 50% capacity and struggling to cope.

Having reviewed their claims, however, Hermiston sided with the applicant and ordered the disclosure.

This decision comes more than two months after the ombudsman upheld a complaint by a resident who waited more than six months to have his employer’s appeal heard before the Labour Appeals Tribunal, which led to Hermiston’s team discovering nearly a dozen such appeal cases that have been delayed outside statutory timelines.

“To delay justice is an injustice,” said Hermiston in that case. “It is simply not fair to make workers or companies wait so long for a hearing. It defeats the original purpose of the tribunal.”

During that case problems with staff were also blamed for the delays and the ombudsman recommended that the LAT be staffed properly to ensure such a backlog does not occur again.

DLP Director Bennard Ebanks said the staffing challenges identified would be addressed.

