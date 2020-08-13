Teachers among ongoing COVID-19 test groups

HSA’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that they are testing teachers as well as healthcare and other front-line workers for COVID-19. On Thursday Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported another 220 negative COVID-19 tests over the last 24 hours, as the Cayman Islands appear to remain virus free. But officials are keen to encourage people to volunteer for testing to ensure that the country can keep a lid on this coronavirus.

The HSA also currently tests all patients requiring admission and those scheduled for surgery. Any patients who have flu symptoms or are suspected of COVID-19 are also being tested.

Testing is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to be tested regularly. A new online booking calendar for COVID-19 screening will be launched on HSA’s website this week, and officials are urging people to get tested as it is free and a negative test offers peace of mind.

“Although Cayman hasn’t had any positive COVID-19 cases for a while, we still need to continue testing in case there is any COVID-19 in the community,” public health officials told CNS.

Cayman has now carried out 32,212 tests, with around 90% said to be single samples from different people. The last positive case was recorded on 11 July and the last active case to be cleared was on 23 July.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of returning residents on Cayman Airways repatriation flights from Miami and Kingston this week, there are now 228 people in government quarantine or isolation. Health officials have also confirmed that people flying into Cayman are not tested when they enter quarantine but at the end of the two week period.

In the meantime, government continues to say very little about the proposed use here of bio-buttons, which had been proposed as an alternative to the 14-day quarantine period and which would allow visitors, especially vacation home owners, to return in small numbers. In response to CNS queries, officials said its was “still being reviewed and once firm decisions have been taken regarding its procurement and implementation” this information will be shared.

Although teachers are now being tested ahead of the return to school later this month, the Department of Education Services has not yet firmed up the full details of mask and social distancing requirements for students. The ministry is planning to issue a press release on Friday about the school opening protocols, as they are expected to adhere to public health measures.

Parents are advised to contact their schools for specific guidance as the protocols vary, or to check the guidance document released by the ministry in June here.