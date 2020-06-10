Tribunal breaches statutory timelines

Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston

(CNS): Almost a dozen cases before the Labour Appeals Tribunal (LAT) missed the statutory deadline, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston has found following a maladministration investigation by her office. Despite breaching the statutory timeline for cases to be heard 11 times, there will be no consequences for the tribunal but officials have agreed to implement the directions of the ombudsman.

The inquiry was triggered when a complaint was filed by a Cayman resident with the ombudsman after he had waited more than six months to have his employer’s appeal heard by (LAT). The investigation then turned up another ten appeal cases that had been delayed beyond the statutory three-month timeline set in the Labour Law (2011 Revision) for the hearing of such matters.

According to a release from Hermiston, the delays ranged from just a couple of months to almost two years in some cases. As a result she determined the LAT’s actions amounted to maladministration, defined as ineffective or inefficient management of public affairs.

“To delay justice is an injustice,” Hermiston said. “It is simply not fair to

make workers or companies wait so long for a hearing. It defeats the original purpose of the tribunal. On a positive note, the LAT and DLP have agreed with our findings and have pledged to resolve the situation

forthwith.”

However, there appears to be no consequences for the LAT. The ombusman said that staffing played a part in the delays but it is not clear why the labour department did not raise that issue after the first case was delayed. CNS has contacted the LAT for comment on the issue and we are awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman said the Department of Labour, which helped with the investigation alongside the LAT, has suggested that the tribunal begin hearing cases via Zoom or other virtual meeting technologies, making it easier to assemble the parties involved and continue the work, despite the current shelter-in-place orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first such virtual appeal hearing was conducted on Friday, 5 June.

The ombudsman has also recommended that the LAT be staffed properly to ensure such a backlog in hearing cases does not occur again.

“The Labour Appeals Tribunal operates independently of the DLP in order to hear the appeals of anyone aggrieved by the decisions of the Labour Tribunals,” the DLP Director Bennard Ebanks said.

“The staffing challenges identified by the Ombudsman will be addressed, as DLP will now be directly involved in measures to ensure the LAT is staffed properly to address the backlog in hearings. I value the input of all of our stakeholders in order to make the DLP, and independent tribunals system better,” he added.

Hermiston said the cooperation of DLP and LAT with the investigations was appreciated and would help improve public administration in Cayman.

“The goal of our office is to promote good governance,” she said. “This is rarely accomplished by simply identifying problems or mistakes without making positive and constructive recommendations which entities then act upon.”