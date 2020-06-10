Tribunal breaches statutory timelines
(CNS): Almost a dozen cases before the Labour Appeals Tribunal (LAT) missed the statutory deadline, Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston has found following a maladministration investigation by her office. Despite breaching the statutory timeline for cases to be heard 11 times, there will be no consequences for the tribunal but officials have agreed to implement the directions of the ombudsman.
The inquiry was triggered when a complaint was filed by a Cayman resident with the ombudsman after he had waited more than six months to have his employer’s appeal heard by (LAT). The investigation then turned up another ten appeal cases that had been delayed beyond the statutory three-month timeline set in the Labour Law (2011 Revision) for the hearing of such matters.
According to a release from Hermiston, the delays ranged from just a couple of months to almost two years in some cases. As a result she determined the LAT’s actions amounted to maladministration, defined as ineffective or inefficient management of public affairs.
“To delay justice is an injustice,” Hermiston said. “It is simply not fair to
make workers or companies wait so long for a hearing. It defeats the original purpose of the tribunal. On a positive note, the LAT and DLP have agreed with our findings and have pledged to resolve the situation
forthwith.”
However, there appears to be no consequences for the LAT. The ombusman said that staffing played a part in the delays but it is not clear why the labour department did not raise that issue after the first case was delayed. CNS has contacted the LAT for comment on the issue and we are awaiting a response.
Meanwhile, the ombudsman said the Department of Labour, which helped with the investigation alongside the LAT, has suggested that the tribunal begin hearing cases via Zoom or other virtual meeting technologies, making it easier to assemble the parties involved and continue the work, despite the current shelter-in-place orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first such virtual appeal hearing was conducted on Friday, 5 June.
The ombudsman has also recommended that the LAT be staffed properly to ensure such a backlog in hearing cases does not occur again.
“The Labour Appeals Tribunal operates independently of the DLP in order to hear the appeals of anyone aggrieved by the decisions of the Labour Tribunals,” the DLP Director Bennard Ebanks said.
“The staffing challenges identified by the Ombudsman will be addressed, as DLP will now be directly involved in measures to ensure the LAT is staffed properly to address the backlog in hearings. I value the input of all of our stakeholders in order to make the DLP, and independent tribunals system better,” he added.
Hermiston said the cooperation of DLP and LAT with the investigations was appreciated and would help improve public administration in Cayman.
“The goal of our office is to promote good governance,” she said. “This is rarely accomplished by simply identifying problems or mistakes without making positive and constructive recommendations which entities then act upon.”
Category: Government oversight, Politics
Until we introduce accountability in Government and the Civil Service (comprising 99% Caymanians), we will always be a Banana Republic.
The Ombudsman’s soft approach has failed. There is no accountability, or even embarrassment when long-standing and well known breaches have the spotlight finally shone on them. What is the point of even having laws around here?
What’s the betting that these departments are staffed by Caymanians only earning very good salaries and getting away with doing very little?
The legal system is irreparably broken. Look no further than the infusion of Lodge into the critical positions.
Apart from a mighty judgement at the hands of Almighty God, Cayman is lost to the darkness.
How about we tell every government agency to start acting lawfully, and after 3 months notice, actually start holding people accountable?
I know the Ombudsman has ONLY been on island a couple years now but surely she gets what certain words mean here. To say the “DLP have agreed with our findings and have pledged to resolve the situation forthwith” means the same as “soon come” or “we’ll get back to you in due course”. Those phrases are a god send to government because it means there is no timeline so really they can take as long as they want, i.e. it will never happen. A lot of these complaint cases involve expats and the answer Caymanians always give expats when they have a complaint is “go home!”…they just don’t give a damn.
I like how the Ombudsman emphasized the cooperation they got…as if that makes it all better…the DLP don’t really have a choice but to cooperate because there is a law enabling the investigation and everything is on paper…treating the offending body like a child and giving them a time out won’t help…they are lazy adults not 3 year-olds.
These useless tribunal members should hang their heads in shame. What other committees are they on?
#bananarepublic.