Ex-cop guilty of conning elderly victim

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): Daniel Meeks (34), a former police officer who was in the RCIPS for six years and the Jamaican police before that, was found guilty this week of misconduct in public office for conning an elderly woman into putting his name on her home ownership papers.

Meeks, who is expected to face a custodial sentence, was remanded after he was unable to meet strict bail conditions until his sentencing hearing. Meeks was tried in December by Justice Linda Dobbs without a jury.

When she delivered her decision Tuesday, the judge said she was satisfied he had used his position of trust to pressure the woman into signing over her home and was guilty of the single count. During the trial the court heard how Meeks had responded to a domestic incident at the victim’s home in Palm Dale, George Town, in November 2017.

Vernice Johnson, who was 71 years old at the time, was having challenges with her daughter, who had mental health issues, which led her to call 911. After her daughter was arrested, Meeks began going back to the woman’s home while off duty, taking gifts. Within the space of a week he had manipulated Johnson, who could not read very well, into signing papers that added him to the deeds of her house and land worth more than $270,000.

However, the scam was eventually reversed when her daughter was released from jail. After she learned what had happened she reported the swindle to the RCIPS. At that time Meeks had yet to pay the stamp duty on the transfer, so sensing the game was up, he instead he wrote a letter to the Lands and Survey Department asking that his name be removed.

After he was placed under investigation Meeks claimed that it was the victim who had made the request for him to put his name on the deeds to help her save the house for her grandson, who was a resident at Maples House, because her daughter had problems of her own. He persisted with that version of events in court, claiming he was merely helping her.

But his defence became increasingly shaky as he was cross-examined. The judge was not convinced by his evidence and found that Johnson was an honest and genuine person who did not understand what she was signing and had been truthful in her account.

Meeks, she said, was an unsatisfactory witness who had given no reasonable explanation for why he returned to the house when he knew the victim was a vulnerable person. As she returned her guilty verdict, Justice Dobbs said he had used his position of trust as a police officer to get his name on the deeds.

Meeks was represented by local defence attorney Margeta Facey-Clarke, who immediately declared her intention to appeal the verdict and urged the judge to bail her client. While Justice Dobbs was willing to do so until sentencing, she set very tough conditions, as the crown argued against his release, given the increased flight risk now that he has been convicted of a serious crime.