Employment survey begins in March

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) will begin its Spring Labour Force Survey (LFS) next month to collect data on people in the Cayman Islands who are employed, those looking for work, as well as those who are not in the workforce. Beginning on Sunday, 8 March, trained interviewers will visit 1,500 randomly selected households to administer the survey. A release from the ESO thanked people who have participated in the previous surveys, and asked for the support of the general public for this Spring 2020 exercise.

The office assured the public that all data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). Individual data will not be published or used outside of the ESO and is exempted from the Freedom of Information Law.