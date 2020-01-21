WB home owner ordered to address landscaping issue

(CNS): The persistent efforts of a member of the Concern Citizens Group to get public officials to address an encroachment of landscaping into the road at a large new house in West Bay has led planning to order the owners to remove the features, otherwise they will not be allowed to move into the home. Ezmie Smith wrote to officials before Christmas after trees and rocks appeared outside the property on Mary Mollie Hydes Road, causing more concern about the house, described as well-oversized for its footprint.

The issue was reported on Cayman News Service on 23 December and attracted almost 100 comments. Many related to the increasingly wide public perception that developers appear to have a free rein and no one in government has the will to stop the runaway development on Cayman’s coast line.

But despite the news report, Smith had no response to her correspondence about the plants, trees, shrubs and large rocks blocking local beach access parking, which she said was adding to the existing congestion in the area that is close to the popular beachfront Alfresco Restaurant.

So, on Sunday evening, a month later, Smith tried again and sent another email to planning.

This time she received an immediate response from Ron Sanderson, the deputy director of the planning department, who confirmed that her concerns and those of other West Bay residents were well founded. Sanderson said that staff from the departments had met with the owner’s architect on site and verified that the landscaping features were, in fact, within the public road reserve.

“Subsequently, there was discussion with the Director of Planning and the applicant’s architect was then advised that a Certificate of Occupancy would not be issued for the house until the trees, rocks and landscaping were removed from the public road reserve.

Following the receipt of the email, Smith told CNS that she now hoped the necessary action would be taken immediately to remove all the obstructions. Her colleague in the Concerned Citizen Group, Annie Moulton, also welcomed the response from planning, adding, “Thank God somebody is listening and doing something for the benefit of the Caymanian people.”

Smith had originally raised concerns over the obstructions because of the potential dangers. She was worried that nothing would be done until there was a serious accident. Smith warned in her second letter that if planning did not take action, the “the group and other concerned” residents did not “intend to sit back and let the matter fade away”.

Smith, Moulton and Alice Mae Coe have dedicated the last few years to addressing the growing problem of inaccessibility to Cayman’s beaches.

Beachfront development and traditional roads, pathways and other access points are being blocked for a variety of reasons. Government is dragging its heels over the issue in general but specifically it is preventing the preservation of existing access points.

With the loss of literally hundreds of rights of way that should have been protected on the land registry, the women have been involved in a long running battle to get these access points properly secured. They are now pursuing the failure of the land registrar to formally document these points in the courts.