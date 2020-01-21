Car ignites after major crash

BMW that caught fire after a crash Sunday night, 19 January

(CNS): A member of the public came to the rescue of a driver trapped in a BMW following a crash late Sunday night on Anton Bodden Road, Bodden Town. After the passerby managed to get the driver out of the wreckage, the car caught fire, the police said. The narrow escape happened about 11:50pm after the driver of the BMW, who was travelling west, came off the main road by the junction of Condor Road and crashed into a wall.

EMS, fire officers and police attended the location and the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire crews were able to extinguish the burning car without further incident.

RCIPS Superintendent Robert Graham commended the member of the public who helped the driver.

“Their actions may well have prevented this collision from ending in tragedy, and are a great reminder of what Caymankind is all about,” he added.

The single-vehicle smash now adds to the long list of major crashes police are investigating. Despite the efforts that Inspector Dwayne Jones, the head of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, is making to educate drivers about road safety, the unit dealt with another 35 traffic collisions over the last four days.

Between Friday morning and Monday evening police issued 32 speeding tickets, 63 for excessive tint, four drivers were given tickets for using a mobile phone and four were prosecuted for DUI.

“We continue to urge the public to exercise caution on the roads,” said Jones. “We are still seeing far too many persons speeding or committing other offenses while driving. While we will continue to prosecute these offenses accordingly, we need the public to do their part in making our roads safer,” he urged once again.