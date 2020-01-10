Beach access case inches towards judicial review

Lawyers address a small crowd outside the courthouse after the JR hearing

(CNS): An application for judicial review of government’s failure to register and protect long-standing beach access rights is finally beginning to move through the courts. After securing legal aid last year following a long fight, the West Bay ladies behind the Concerned Citizens Group had their first day in court on Thursday, where the judge set directions on how the case will move forward. Despite being a purely administrative hearing, dozens of supporters turned up hoping to hear what was said but were refused entry.

Given that this appearance was merely to set the timetable for disclosure and other procedural matters, it a was set in Chambers and heard behind closed doors. But attorney Bilika Simamba, who is instructed by Philip Ebanks, will be litigating for the women bringing the application. She said that he had asked the court to accommodate the public for future hearings.

The judicial review has not yet been granted as the case has a very long history, with a number of complicated twists and turns compounded by the initial refusals of legal aid. This was followed by only limited funding and a stop on releasing that money after the activists’ own personal finances became caught up in the application.

This undermined the ability of the women to press ahead with what is a very important public interest case with wide implications for future access to the beaches in Cayman for everyone.

In short, the women are challenging the refusal by the registrar of lands to register a number of beach and coastal access points that have been in use for at least 20 years, in accordance with the law. In a letter sent to the women after they asked for the access point registrations, the registrar claimed she could not confirm the access points unless ordered to do so by the courts. Despite accepting that the pathways had, under the prescription law, reached legal status, she claimed that the courts still had to define them.

A government report released in 2018 supported the women’s claims about these access points.

It is on this basis that Ezmie Smith, Alice Mae Coe and Annie Multon, who have been spearheading this campaign, finally received the financial support they needed to press ahead last year. which meant that they were able to get the case onto the court docket.

It is not clear why government is fighting the case, given that the PPM administration has claimed it is committed to protecting and ensuring access rights to the beach for all Caymanians and has railed against reported incidences where locals are chased off or denied access to the waterfront.

Following today’s hearing, both parties have been given around five weeks to exchange relevant documents. A date is expected to be set in February for arguments over whether the court will give leave for the judicial review of the decision or whether technical legal issues could stand in the way of the substantive arguments over rights of way ever being heard.