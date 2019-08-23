Charity to get CI$900 for burned dog

Dora

(CNS): A North Side man has been ordered by a court to pay over $900 in compensation to the Cayman Islands Humane Society following his conviction for causing unnecessary suffering and failing to exercise proper care and supervision of a dog that was very badly burned on his property. James Challenger and his son Andrei Challenger were both given a conditional discharge for their admissions in a case, where the claimed to have tried to help the dog that had walked into a fire, which was set to burn off mosquitoes.

Challenger has been given six months to pay the money to the local animal charity, which became involved in the case after they were alerted to the horrendous injuries the dog sustained.

When the men had appeared for sentencing, prosecutor Darlene Oko said the crown could not say for certain how the dog was burned, but she urged the court to record a conviction to send a message to the community about animal cruelty. The magistrate agreed and recorded the conviction, as she said it “was clearly a serious incident”.

But aside from the compensation payment, no other sanctions were recorded against the father and son after the magistrate declined to order that they should be barred from owning pets.

The facts on which the two men had made admissions were agreed by both sides and the crown had failed to established that the men had deliberately burned Dora, a stray dog they had been feeding, who was pregnant at the time. Andrei Challenger said he lit the fire to run off mosquitoes and that the dog had walked through it. He and his father had then tried to treat the first and second degree burns the dog suffered on her stomach with cornstarch.

But the Challengers did not take the dog to a vet until the next day, when the vet who took care of Dora said she was in significant pain and needed emergency surgery and post-burn care to save her life. She was eventually nursed back to health by Island Vets and the Humane Society, and later adopted by a new family.

Category: Courts, Crime