Cats going back to the wild after snip by NGO

(CNS): Alley Cat Allies, the international charity that founded Global Cat Day, marked on 16 October spent the day in Grand Cayman providing spay and neuter surgery for up to 100 cats and distributing hundreds of pounds of cat food to help local caregivers in a counter campaign to government’s control programme. But officials with the charity told CNS that after the cats get the snip they will be returned to “where they were found” – possibly breaching the law.

The charity was invited to Cayman to work with the Humane Society who asked owners to bring in their cats to be sterilized free of charge. But the vets are also working on cats that have been found and trapped. Alley Cat Allies confirmed that after the surgery these cats will be taken back to where they were found including by members of the public in yards and gardens but also in some cases back to the bush.

The DoE commended the effort of the charity to provide the spay and neuter services to pet owners an important tool in controlling roaming cat populations “which continue to decimate native species locally and worldwide but officials noted releasing them into the wild was a violation of the law,” the DoE told CNS.

“The public are reminded to ensure their pet cats are not allowed to roam freely into the wild where they will hunt our precious native birds, butterflies and lizards,” a DoE spokesperson said. “Releasing unowned cats to roam freely into the wild is a violation of Section 35(3) of the National Conservation Act and punishable by law. The DoE continues to support responsible pet ownership with healthy diet, regular veterinary visits and ensuring pet cats are safe by keeping them contained or indoors at all times while engaged in a regular schedule of playful activity.”

However, local charities have been at odds with the DoE over how to best control the problematic ferral cat population. And Alley Cay Allies said the government’s “devastating policy to round up and kill cats” will not address the threats to Cayman’s indigenous species.

The government-mandated cat culls have been very limited and none have been undertaken on Grand Cayman.

Government has come under attack from the Humane Society and other feline charities after it introduced regulations that call for hefty fines for the worst offenders when it comes to releasing what are considered alien species into Cayman’s delicate natural environment.

The charities have also done all they could to try to stop what many believe is an unnecessary cull which has been limited to certain areas on the Sister Islands where feral cats pose danger to certain species.

A spokesperson for Alley Cat Allies said that they believe culling doesn’t help even critically endangered species. In a press release about their visit and partnership with the Humane Society the charity said that killing cats is a failed policy that has never proven to be successful.

“While removal may briefly reduce the number of cats, it never lasts,” they said. “Other cats will be attracted to resources such as food and shelter and move in to fill the space, quickly bringing population levels back up. This phenomenon is known as the Vacuum Effect, and it is well established in research.”

Alley Cat Allies said they advocate for more people to understand that killing is not the same as conservation, and killing one species in favor of another is morally indefensible.

“Leading biologists, climate scientists and environmental watchdogs agree that climate change, habitat destruction and development are the leading causes of species loss. Attempting to pin the blame on cats conveniently ignores the reality that solutions to species loss rest squarely in our hands,” they added.

However, the number of iguana hatchlings and baby birds being killed by the large ferral cat population on the Sister Islands had brought some iconic species to the edge of extinction. Roaming and feral cats on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have been killing rare and endangered species at an unsustainable level. But anecdotal evidence has suggested that the limited cull on the Brac and Little Cayman has already had a positive impact on the hatchling numbers of rock iguanas this year

Cabinet has now approved the creation of a cat pound at the Department of Agriculture facilities on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac as neither the DoE or the DoA has the time resources or cash to instigate a proper cull. Cats trapped by members of the public and brought to the pounds will be kept for a period of time to give owners a chance to claim them but if not they will be euthanized.

Fred Burton, manager of the Department of Environment’s Terrestrial Resources Unit, raised the issue at the last National Conservation council when he explained that new procedures for the control of stray and feral cats by the public had been drawn up in response to requests from the public, animal charities and vets about how the Alien Species Regulations impacted cats and to prevent people killing cats inhumanely.

As a result the only acceptable method of ridding an area of stray or feral cats by the public now is by trapping them in cages and taking them to the Department of Agriculture pound where the animals will be fed, watered and taken care of until they are returned to owners, adopted or put to death.