Serial escapee lifer released from jail

(CNS): Steve Manderson (50), who was serving a life sentence for his part in the murder of a prison guard during an incident at HMP Northward in 1993, has been released after 25 years behind bars. Manderson, who was known as a serial escapee, last jumped the prison gates in 2013. However, it emerged in the Court of Appeal on Friday that he was freed on licence last October after making a successful appeal to the governor’s office for parole.

The news of Manderson’s release was revealed when Andrew Radcliffe QC, on behalf of the crown, was responding to arguments being made on behalf of several other lifers by defence attorney Amelia Foshuhene.

There are more than a dozen prisoners currently serving mandatory life sentences for murder at HMP Northward. But since 2014, when the parliament passed the Conditional Release Law, these inmates were all given tariffs for those life sentences, setting a date at which they could be considered for release. But this, some inmates have argued, has created a significant injustice.

A number of older serving lifers had already applied to the governor’s office, on the basis of his discretionary power, for release on parole before the Conditional Release Law was passed and so have avoided being given a tariff. The tariff, according to the law, “shall be 30 years” in the case of murder, in the absence of any exceptional circumstance, which could increase or reduce the term.

But it emerged today in the court that seven prisoners have been released since 2013 under the governor’s discretionary power, with at least another two still waiting on decisions. All seven who have been released served less than 30 years.

The first lifer to be released by a governor was Blanford Dixon, who had served 27 years. He was one of three men convicted of killing his step-father, Charles Evans Rankine, in 1986. His brother, Lensel Vernie Dixon, was also released some time later, along with Owen Barrington Bruce, the third man in the killing, who was released a year later after 28 years and who was immediately deported to his native Jamaica.

George Roper, who was convicted of killing the same prison guard as Steve Manderson, was also released in 2013 after serving around 22 years.

McAndy Thomas, who was convicted in 1991 of killing 77-year-old Ratmir Pavlovic during a jewellery store robbery, was released in 2015 after 24 years. William Powery, who committed the double homicide of Charles and Gaynell Ebanks, had served the longest of those lifers released by a governor, having been freed last year after 29 years behind bars.

Meanwhile, Raziel Jeffers has been in jail since 2010, after he was charged and then later convicted of the murder of Marcus Ebanks in 2009 and Damion Ming in 2010. He was given a lengthy tariff in comparison, and is arguing it is unfair that he must serve 38 years before he even gets a date for just a hearing with no guarantee of release.

The issue of the discrepancy in time to be served by killers is being aired in the appeal court this week for the first time since the tariff system was introduced. But the crown has argued that most of the lifers pressing the idea that this has created an injustice and the tariffs should be lower had no legitimate expectation of ever being released earlier than their tariffs for a number of reasons.

Firstly, that they were all sentenced relatively recently and even if the governor’s discretionary power, which has now been abolished, was still in effect, they are all many years away from being in a position to make the plea in any event. Secondly, given only three prisoners were released by the governor before the tariff system was implemented, there was no real time to build up any genuine legitimate expectation that life did not, after all, mean life.

The court has heard arguments from five lifers this week regarding their time in jail, including from Jeffery Barnes, the only lifer who did not commit murder. He is a serial rapist who is serving a life sentence for a particularly brutal rape, which was also his third offence. Following the completion of the arguments on Friday, the Court of Appeal has adjourned all the cases.

The senior justices are expected to submit rulings later in this appeal session on the wider issue of the fairness of the tariffs for those convicted before the law was implemented, as well as the individual appeals on the five lifers, who also argue that their tariffs are in any event excessive.

