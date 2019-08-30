Over 5,000 names verified on petition

Michelle Lockwood hands the petition to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell

(CNS): The Elections Office has now confirmed 5,077 of the signatures on the petition calling for a people-initiated referendum on the question of the government’s proposed cruise berthing project. In the latest update, officials said that almost 96% of the number of signatures from registered voters needed to trigger the national poll had been confirmed and only 218 more names were needed to be verified to reach the magic number of 5,292.

In the latest update, the elections team revealed that during the process of verification, so far just three people who signed the petition and then verified their names have actually ‘unverified’, or officially withdrawn their signature, despite pressure from some quarters of government and the pro-port lobby. The office also said that since the confirmation began in June, 120 people have refused to verify, though the reasons for this have not been revealed.

With 718 names on the petition that have not yet been verified, after the Cruise Port Referendum group submitted another 58 signatures this week, the last 218 names required to be confirmed should be done within the coming week.

Anyone who signed the petition but whose signature has not yet been verified is urged to go to the Elections Office on Smith Road or at Foster’s Supermarket at the Strand or Countryside branches on Saturday. Visit the website for other ways to confirm their support for the referendum.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown * 5,438 submitted June 12th + 199 submitted July 11th + 26 submitted August 5th + 78 submitted Aug 15th + 54 submitted Aug 28th

** Constitutionally required 25% of the 21,116 registered electors = 5,292

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* # of verification forms received # of signatures remaining to be verified # of verification forms remaining to reach 5,292** % of the required 5,292** signatures received Date & Time of Last Update 5,795 5,077 718 218 95.9% Aug 29, 7PM

