Hotel gets green light after cutting height

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has now approved a business hotel on the West Bay Road after the proposed height of the building was cut from ten to seven storeys. The application was made under the name of the Libanon Corporation for The Shores Hotel, and developers are planning a 4-star hotel, still with 129 rooms as proposed with the taller project, as well as pools, restaurants and other amenities. However, the reduced height has not improved the appeal for the project’s neighbours.

With no beachfront, the developers are promoting the project as a business hotel, catering for a market that they say is not well served in Cayman. The project was endorsed by the Department of Tourism as a welcome addition to the existing room stock.

The CPA rejected the original application in March, as they said the project’s “mass and scale” was not in keeping with the area. But despite the continued objections from wealthy condo owners nearby, the CPA has now given the hotel the green light.

Many of those who had submitted objections attended the CPA meeting this week to air their concerns. In their original objections the neighbours were scathing in their criticisms, suggesting the proposed project was a “monstrosity” that was “cheap and nasty” and would “devalue” surrounding properties and threaten their privacy and tranquility at the “quiet end” of Seven Mile Beach.

The reduction in height had done little to address concerns, as they pointed out it was still the same size and was still going to “be a degradation of the area, and will definitely change the lifestyle we have come to enjoy in Cayman.” With objectors stating that nothing of substance has changed with this revised plan, they said it would still “destroy what has been so special”.

Many of the objectors were particularly concerned about the impact on what they saw as their beaches and the facilities many of the condos have on the beach. Given that the new hotel will have 129 rooms and no beach facilities, they raised concerns that the guests would be trespassing on their facilities and at the very least overcrowding the beach in front of their properties.

One objector also accused the Libanon and their anonymous partners of some “ulterior intent”, and that the application showed disregard for the CPA and the rules, ignored regulations, customs, usages, patterns, and acceptable land-use patterns that would set a precedent for “an atmosphere of anarchy” to prevail where planning is concerned. The objector said this was the type of project that the CPA was there to prevent.

However, the CPA did not prevent it and granted the project planning permission.

