Suspect believed high on crack assaulted police

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): A 26-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested in George Town early Friday morning on suspicion of taking crack cocaine assaulted one of the arresting officers, breaking one of his fingers in the scuffle, the RCIPS said in a release. Police said that the officers, who were on patrol near Harbour Drive just before 3:45am, saw three men walking towards South Church Street. As the officers spoke to the men, they suspected that they were under the influence of a controlled drug.

One of the men, who was found to have provided a false name to the officers, ran off but was caught after a short foot chase.

He was arrested on suspicion of giving a false name to police and consumption of crack cocaine, but “became combative and aggressive”, and while trying to escape again, he injured one of the officers, breaking his finger.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of assault and failing to provide a specimen for drug testing. He remains in custody pending further investigation, police said, adding that the other two men made off before the arrival of other officers to assist. The matter is under police investigation.

Category: Crime, Police