Pedro says ‘ravers’ breached contract

(CNS): Residents around the Pedro St James historic site were furious this weekend when a ‘rave’ at the location got out of hand. But the Tourism Attraction Board (TAB) has said that organisers of the event were in breach of the rental terms and they will not be allowed to host any more similar events at the site. Pedro St James Castle can be booked for many kinds events, mostly cultural events and weddings. However, on Friday the location was booked for a soca-rave.

Residents in the area complained to the RCIPS and the TAB, which runs Pedro, and also sent video to CNS recording the noise level of the session and the cursing, which could be heard over the speakers, that people living in the area had to endure into the early morning hours on Saturday. They also sent images of the garbage strewn around the area in the aftermath of the session. Because this was not the first of its kind and the sessions have been getting more and more loud and unruly, residents are appealing for the raves to stop.

Authorities at Pedro have been quick to confirm that they had received numerous complaints and would no longer offer the venue to the same renters. They also confirmed that their own staff had cleaned the area after the event.

“Due to the level of complaints received, the TAB/Pedro management has deemed the renter to be in breach of the Event Policy,” the TAB told CNS in response to our enquiries. They explained that the contract for renting the venue prohibits any use that could tarnish the reputation of Pedro St James Castle.

In light of the loud music, cursing over the loudspeakers and numerous complaints, the TAB confirmed that “the renter will no longer be allowed to host events at the Pedro St James property”.

The TAB also said it was working to ensure that anyone who rents the venue sticks to the rules in the rental policy agreements.

“We are making further adjustments to our policies to improve the quality of events being held at the property,” officials said. “With immediate effect, any renters who are found to be in breach of these rules will be suspended indefinitely from hosting events at the property. The Tourism Attraction Board and Pedro St James apologises to neighboring residents for any offensive language or music that was said to have been heard over the loud speakers.”

