New era begins for national attractions

Pedro St James

(CNS): A name change and the rollout of new modern legislation relating to what are now “national attractions” heralds a new era for the sites previously managed by the Tourism Attractions Board. Pedro St. James, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Hell Geological Site and the Cayman Craft Market are now under the new umbrella of the Cayman Islands National Attractions Authority (CINAA).

The new legislation and new name took effect on 1 June. According to officials, the new name reflects the organisation’s expanded focus on promoting and preserving the unique cultural, historical and natural attractions as well as developing new attractions and experiences that showcase the best of Caymanian culture and heritage.

CINAA Director Patrick Thompson said the new name reflects a commitment to showcase the attractions that make Cayman a special place to visit.

“All Caymanians are owners and custodians of these attractions, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve them,” he said. “We believe that this change will help us to better communicate our mission and connect with travellers who are seeking meaningful, authentic Caymankind experiences.”

Part of a larger effort to position the Cayman Islands as a leading destination for travellers seeking authentic experiences, it was also about modernising the law, which was passed some 27 years ago.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the law had not been amended since it came into effect in 1996, predating current legislation relating to good governance, and sections of it were not in compliance with the Public Authorities Act.

“It was considered to be so outdated that the Legal Department advised against amending it and recommended creating a whole new Act,” Bryan said. “The Ministry of Tourism seized this opportunity, changing the name to reflect the functions the Tourism Attractions Board actually performed. The new CINAA Act is now both adequate and effective in dealing with the complexities of a modern tourism environment.”

Carla Reid, the former TAB board chairperson, said the new law was the culmination of several years of work by the TAB board of directors, who had recognised the need to modernise the legislation and allow for the growth of the organisation.