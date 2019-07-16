PAHO issues warning about heatwaves

(CNS): With weather forecasters calling for a heatwave this summer in the Caribbean region, as well as in Europe and other parts of the northern hemisphere, the Pan-American Health Organization is urging countries to come up with contingency plans to address the potential impact on people’s health and save lives. This current heatwave is expected to increase drought-induced stress, lead to forest fires and heatstroke, which can kill.

PAHO warns that people with chronic diseases who take daily medications have a greater risk of complications and death during a heatwave, as do older people and children. Reactions to heat depends on each person’s ability to adapt, and serious effects can appear suddenly.

The current heatwave, which has hit Europe particularly hard, is impacting many other areas, including our own. Meteorologists have said that 2019 is set to be another one of the hottest years on record, making the last five-year period the hottest since scientists began recording annual global temperature.

Scientists also said this heatwave is “absolutely consistent” with extremes linked to the impact of greenhouse gas emissions and is a sample of what is likely to become the new normal for summer in the northern half of the planet.

Here in Cayman, weather experts have confirmed that temperatures are higher than normal and we can expect that to continue throughout this month and next. According to a recent Caribbean climate outlook, the peak heat stress in this region is likely to be experienced between August and September.

For more information visit the Cayman Islands National Weather Service

Related

Category: Health, health and safety, Science & Nature, Weather