Botanic Park appeals for help with clean-up

(CNS): Tropical Storm Grace caused substantial damage to the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Tourism Attraction Board (TAB), which manages the park, is appealing to the community for help with the clean-up. The park needs hands, heavy equipment and cash to tackle the massive job of removing debris, which could take many weeks without support from the public.

“We lost a lot of big trees, many of them were snapped in half. One appeared to tear down power lines as it fell, so the park also has no electricity at the moment,” Botanic Park General Manager John Lawrus said on Thursday.

He and TAB Director Patrick Thompson conducted a damage assessment following the storm and determined that a significant amount of manpower and assistance with equipment was needed to tackle the clean-up.

“While we are reaching out to our partners in the public sector, we know that there is a lot of damage island-wide, so human resources within government organisations may be stretched,” Thompson said.

But the park is a non-profit entity that is already struggling to raise funds to continue the development of the Children’s Garden. “Unfortunately, we now have the additional burden of dealing with post storm damage. We need help in removing the downed trees and other debris, and it appears the damage to the attraction may cause thousands of dollars to address,” he said.

Lawrus urged people to contact the park if they can help in any way. “We need equipment like chainsaws, a dump truck, a backhoe and garbage skips. We also implore anyone who can volunteer to please reach out as soon as possible,” he said.

At Pedro St James, which is also under the management of TAB, there were some downed trees and minor damage to the Great House in the wake of the storm. But all staff have reported to work and are assisting with clean up. All TAB attractions are closed until further notice.