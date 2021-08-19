Power back for most homes, says CUC
(CNS): Power was restored to most CUC customers by around 1:30 on Thursday morning, the company said, but there are still a few areas where repairs need to be completed. Around 50% of customers were restored around 10pm Wednesday night following an island-wide blackout in the wake of the storm. Parts of Bodden Town, Prospect, Seven Mile Beach and West Bay as well as other isolated areas were without power until the early hours of the morning, as crews worked throughout the night to connect customers.
While poles and lines were directly damaged by the storm, CUC had said that the main generation plant was fine, but as it began restoring power late Wednesday afternoon the entire system went down.
Even those that had been restored pretty quickly after the storm lost power at around 6pm. Some customers have now been without power since early Wednesday morning at the peak of the storm.
Thanking customers for their patience and understanding, CUC also thanked the crews and teams for the “great work they did under challenging circumstances”.
Customers can monitor the outage map on the CUC website or follow the updates on social media platforms.
Anyone experiencing an outage should call the Outage Hotline at 945-1282.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Great job CUC
Wait till they hit you with the extra charges in the next few months before you go praising them too much
Nothing on here yet on Northside at lunchtime Thursday. Drove the whole loop around the East End, Northside part of the island, all the way to Rum Point and didn’t see any CUC staff anywhere yet. Not complaining, I know they work really hard and have done great things for the rest of the island. Just wish we weren’t always the last out this side. Maybe when they fix the internet lines they could consider giving us speeds faster than dial up from the 1990’s too. Big applause for CUC for all the hard work they do.
Rum Point has been on since yesterday evening.
They probably can’t fix you until all the faults in between are fixed…
Thank you CUC! Your staff has done an immense job under the circumstances.
I think looking at the extent of some of the damage, CUC actually did a fantastic job getting power back on as quickly and safely as they did.
CUC is one of the hardest working sectors on this island and cant say thank you enough for the hard work on getting power back as quickly as you can minus the obstacles.