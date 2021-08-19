Power back for most homes, says CUC

CUC crews work to restore power after TS Grace

CUC control room after TS Grace

(CNS): Power was restored to most CUC customers by around 1:30 on Thursday morning, the company said, but there are still a few areas where repairs need to be completed. Around 50% of customers were restored around 10pm Wednesday night following an island-wide blackout in the wake of the storm. Parts of Bodden Town, Prospect, Seven Mile Beach and West Bay as well as other isolated areas were without power until the early hours of the morning, as crews worked throughout the night to connect customers.

While poles and lines were directly damaged by the storm, CUC had said that the main generation plant was fine, but as it began restoring power late Wednesday afternoon the entire system went down.

Even those that had been restored pretty quickly after the storm lost power at around 6pm. Some customers have now been without power since early Wednesday morning at the peak of the storm.

Thanking customers for their patience and understanding, CUC also thanked the crews and teams for the “great work they did under challenging circumstances”.