Widespread ‘mess’ emerges in wake of Grace

Government and opposition members meet after TS Grace

(CNS): Businesses and homeowners all over Grand Cayman have been assessing the damage to their property caused by the recent storm, which for some has been significant. Grace arrived as a tropical storm but according to the US National Hurricane Center, it became a hurricane just west of the island, and there remains a great deal of damage to homes, cars, boats, docks, businesses as well as a significant loss of trees and CUC poles.

The government has not yet revealed the extent of the damage to public buildings and the official cost of the damage is yet to be calculated, but the clean-up and repair is already well underway.

Following a meeting today which included the opposition members, Premier Wayne Panton said that phase one was cleaning up and phase two was helping people repair damaged homes.

“She left us a mess, but messes can certainly be cleaned up,” he said. Urging people to save plant life if possible, he said,”I know of many mango, pear and neem trees that looked like a total loss after Hurricane Ivan but were pruned and re-established and became lush and bore much fruit. It is much easier to build upon that which we have than to start from scratch.”

Click to enlarge

He asked every home and business owner to do their part in helping to clean up, including taking waste vegetation to specialist areas that have been set aside in all the districts. Those who cannot remove the vegetation should leave it by the side of the road, being careful not to block the road, and it will be picked by the Department of Environmental Health next week.

People can contact the DEH by calling 949-6696 or 925-6593 or emailing dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

The premier thanked everyone who worked hard through the night to get Cayman back up and running by today, especially CUC workers. Although some 3,300 people were still without power Thursday afternoon, everyone is expected to be reconnected by 8pm tonight.

With the recovery underway, Panton asked people to continue checking on neighbours and to work in collaboration, “just as your elected members are doing”. He said, “We cannot fix the issues left to us by Grace without working together. I thank God that lives were spared and that we are able to face a new day in the spirit of love and brotherhood.”

Officials also urged people cleaning up to be careful and take sensible precautions.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service said one of the first things for people to consider is having the electrical service to their homes inspected properly for damage in order to prevent the possibility of an electrical fire.

They urged people to protect themselves when cleaning up with the correct gear, such as heavy duty gloves, sturdy boots, goggles, masks and hard hats, and warned people not to overdo the heavy work, take rest breaks and not to work alone. The firefighters also warned people to be careful with any equipment being used, such as chainsaws when clearing debris .

“When using a chainsaw, always follow manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure to wear appropriate protective gear, and be sure that bystanders are a safe distance away. Avoid contact with power lines, and take extra care in cutting trees or branches that are bent or caught under something else. Use extreme caution to avoid electrical shock when using an electric chain saw.”

The NRA asked road users to remain cautious and to watch out for clean-up operations along the roads, and not to start a car if it has a wet engine. They urged motorists to drive around floodwater, because even if it does not appear to be deep, it can cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Drivers are warned to watch for downed power lines and drive around them, too, and not to drive under fallen trees. The NRA said that if traffic lights are not working, drivers should be careful and not to assume that other drivers will automatically proceed as usual at intersections.

The Water Authority asked customers to inspect their homes for any damaged pipes or leaking faucets, especially if there are any uprooted trees. “Even small leaks can consume large quantities of water,” officials warned. The public is asked to report any broken or damaged water mains to the Water Authority by leaving a message on the emergency helpline number 946-HELP (4357).

Most government offices are expected to open tomorrow and normal service will be resumed, though some government buildings have sustained damage. WORC has cancelled the planned jobs drive for Friday, which will now take place next week

Cayman Airways has released its revised schedule after resuming repatriation flights Thursday afternoon. The details of flights tomorrow are available here.