Gardening ‘Nutter’ donates trees to Pedro St James

Pedro St James

(CNS): Local gardener Ken Nutter has donated ten coconut trees, two papaya, two ackee and a guinep tree to Pedro St James to plant within the grounds of the National Historic Site, which suffered losses following Tropical Storm Grace. Nutter, the assistant manager of Hurley’s bakery, is an avid gardener and uses his skill to relax and reduce stress, and with some extra plants on his hands, he offered them to Pedro. He is also donating unused pineapple tops to the site to help them create a pineapple patch on the grounds.

“The site recently lost trees and decorative shrubbery during Tropical Storm Grace, so the donation quite timely,” said Tourism Attraction Board (TAB) Director, Patrick Thompson. “The TAB is keen to build relationships with individuals and local organisations even if in small ways like this, as together we can continue to preserve and maintain our national attractions.”

Encouraging others to lend a hand, Nutter said, “If you have extra plants bring them out so everyone can enjoy them. What a wonderful place to give back to.”



