Cruise lines suck up passenger spend

Mario Rankin writes: The cruise industry business model has changed radically and aggressively in the last fifteen years, ensuring they attain most of the money passengers spend, and they should no longer be viewed as an ideal “partner” for most countries of the Caribbean, more importantly the Cayman islands.

There is a growing sense in the destinations with the highest cruise ship volumes, like St Thomas and St Maarten, that today’s port taxes are not adequate compensation for the overcrowding of downtown areas and beaches, the pollution from the burning of heavy fuel oil and the minimal spend ashore of today’s cruise ship passengers.

After reading one report about cruise pollution (see here), I was very concerned that we were blindly going down that same path and asked myself the question, why isn’t our government doing research to fully understand what it is they are about to do? The mega ships now have multiple shops, casinos, restaurants and bars offering all-inclusive packages that are a lot cheaper than on-shore places. This is what distract passengers from spending on shore.

In the last twenty plus years ships’ commissions on shore excursions have risen from 10% to 50%, according to what I have read in various articles throughout the region, discouraging passengers from going ashore at all and squeezing any possible profit margin from local tour operators. This is a major issue for Cayman right now before we build any cruise port.

Today, over 80% of a cruise ship passenger’s discretionary spend is on board the ship and we can’t do anything about it.

Do not believe any cruise line threats that they can pull out of the region all together. The Caribbean is the only archipelago with natural beauty and sophisticated tourism infrastructure, which is also where over 60% of their global revenue comes from, making over $3 billion per quarter.

Isn’t it now abundantly clear that, at the very least, there is an absolute logic to re-balance the tax burden between the Cayman stay-over visitor and the cruise ship passenger? Charge cruise line more and stay-over less; it’s very simple.

Stay-over travellers, whether regional or from outside the Caribbean, spend a lot more than cruise ship passengers and generate considerably more local employment than today’s cruise ship business, which is now highly exploitative of Caribbean countries.

An increase in stay-over visitors drives the development of more hotels and marinas restaurants, dives. etc, as well as many other forms of real estate and tourism infrastructure investment. Competitive air ticket prices keep airlines busy and increase the number of airline seats into Caribbean destinations from the rest of the world.

The importance of the environment and quality in our tourism product is the pulse of our economy, and we cannot afford to make any decision that puts this at risks for any monetary amount. We won’t ever be able to undo that port if it’s built and prove to be a huge mistake, but we could not build it at all and never have to worry about getting it wrong. Not doing it cost nothing.

