Baby blues hatch in wild

Blue iguana hatchling (photo courtesy of the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme)

(CNS): Researchers working on the Blue Iguana Recovery Programme discovered the first wild hatchling of 2019 at the weekend. Pictures of the baby blues captured by the programme’s manager, Luke Harding, and posted on social media show that the species is breeding in the wild in Cayman once again, after being very close to extinction.

“We now need to continue to all work together to protect this species and its habitat so that offspring like this have the best chance to grow up into breeding adults themselves and help to ensure a sustainable population of wild blues for future generations to enjoy,” the BIRP said on its Facebook page.

🎉🎉Exciting news🎉🎉 Yesterday we found our first wild hatchling Blue Iguana of 2019. It so important and rewarding to… Posted by Blue Iguana Recovery Programme on Sunday, 14 July 2019

