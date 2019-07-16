Petition verification almost halfway there

Campaigners and officials with the petition (click to enlarge)

(CNS): The Elections Office has issued an updated tally of the number of signatures on the Cruise Port Referendum petition that they have now verified. As of Monday evening, less than three weeks after the formal process began, 2,362 signatures have already been verified, which is 44.6% of the number required to trigger a people’s referendum on the proposed cruise berthing project.

With elections staff still going door-to-door in the George Town area, the process seems to be going well, even though there are concerns about people being away for the summer. The target number is 5,292 and elections staff still have more than 3,000 names to be checked.

To date, the campaigners behind the petition have submitted 5,637 signatures in support of the petition, which gives them a comfortable cushion to cover errors, people who have changed their minds and those who turn out not to be qualified voters.

Meanwhile, there is still no news from government about the winning bidder, which Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell suggested on 19 June was to have been revealed by now. Although the tourism ministry has been pressing ahead with the tendering process for the controversial project, the process may take longer that the minister implied. Unconfirmed sources have told CNS that government was still putting questions to the current bidders as recently as last week.

Cruise Port Referendum Signature Verification Countdown

# of Elector Signatures submitted for Verification* Number of verification forms received Number of forms outstanding % of the required 5,292**signatures received Date & Time of Last Update of verified count 5,637 2,362 3,076 44.6% July 15th, 8 PM

