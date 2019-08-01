Health ministry CO removed from job

Jennifer Ahearn with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): The health ministry’s chief officer has been removed from her job, officials have now confirmed, and will be moving to a newly-created post in the deputy governor’s realm of responsibility. CNS learned that Jennifer Ahearn was in the firing line earlier this month at the request of Health Minister Dwayne Seymour. At the time we were told there were no plans to move any COs but the option was always under review.

Seymour had requested the removal of the long-time civil servant, as it is understood their relationship had broken down, and he has now been successful in ousting her from his ministry.

Ahearn, who has been a chief officer for more than a decade, had previously worked with the premier after he took over the health portfolio in the last PPM administration following a highly publicised altercation between Ahearn and the former health minister, Osbourne Bodden. But this time there was less appetite among Cabinet members for a reshuffle, leaving Ahearn without a posting.

However, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson’s office has now confirmed that Ahearn has been appointed as strategic operations officer, effective Thursday. Manderson said that in this new job she will be working on issues of governance, innovation and reducing bureaucracy.

Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard will be the acting chief officer in the health ministry. However, the ministry said she will be leaving on vacation very shortly and Chief Financial Officer Nellie Pouchie will hold the reins until she returns.

No mention was made of the political reasons for moving Ahearn in the official statement but the deputy governor’s office outlined what it said were her achievements, such as her work on various pieces of health-related legislation, including the Organ and Tissue Transplant Law and the Healthcare Decisions Law, which paved the way for people to direct their end of life care.

But the former health boss has stirred considerable controversy for several years, not least because of her role during the CarePay fiasco when she appeared oblivious to the corruption going on under her watch. Throughout the last six years, her ministry has been plagued with problems, from her own misleading evidence to the Public Accounts Committee to direct problems with her various departments.

Throughout the numerous issues surrounding Ahearn’s ministry, from the CarePay scandal to the garbage collection failures, the deputy governor has stood by her and has once again come to her rescue.

The deputy governor retains the independence to choose how civil servants are deployed but he is also responsible for ensuring a smooth working relationship between ministers and their chiefs. In cases where the two parties cannot get along but there are no issues of misconduct, the head of the civil service is obligated to find an equivalent post for the given civil servant.

While ministers in theory have no say regarding the recruitment or placement of public servants, this is not the first time that a political member of government has refused to work with certain staff. In 2009, when the McKeeva Bush-led UDP took over government, three long-serving chief officers had to be moved or paid off because of similar problems.

Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics